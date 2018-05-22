How to Do Flat Iron Waves in 5 Easy Steps  

Erin Lukas
May 22, 2018 @ 12:30 pm

The struggle with your curling iron is officially over. There's an easier way to create loose waves, and it involves a flat iron.

This burn-proof styling method works on all hair types and lengths. What makes it so simple is that you're essentially creating the wave by flicking your wrist. (Yes, really!)

We turned to celebrity hairstylist Frank Rizzieri for guidance on the (almost) effortless style with a step-by-step tutorial. Two keys to nailing the look: Pick a flat iron with beveled edges like ghd's Platinum Professional Styler ($249; nordstrom.com) because it won't create dents, and alternate the direction you're flicking your wrist as you move the hot tool down each section of hair so that the wave looks natural. 

Once the waves have set, take a bit of curling cream, like Oribe's Curl Control Silkening Crème ($39; nordstrom.com), and work it through your hair to separate the waves and add movement. This step is what will give the style that effortless vibe you're after. 

Hit play on the video above for all of Rizzieri's tips on how to create flat iron waves in just five simple steps. 

 

Show Transcript

I'm Lynnsey with InStyle. And I'm sure, like all of you, I always struggle to make that perfect wave with a straightener. Thank God Frank Rezeria's here to show us exactly how to do that. [SOUND] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Super excited to get this done.>> So am I.>> Mine always looks like a crimp but not really.>>Few things. One is the iron that you pick. Okay, so, this iron is rounded on the ends so that'll avoid kinks or crimps in the hair. Okay. Alright, and this particular iron has a set tempurature- So it glides through the hair. You don't have to worry about burning your hair. So we're gonna get right in here and just take the hair on a diagonal. Take a little bit of a working spray. After you put on that spray, do you have to have it completely dry- Yes. Before you put on the hot roll? Okay. You start in the top, then you go down. Then underneath. Then down. Then underneath. And does it matter which direction you go first? No, it doesn't. Okay. But leave a little bit of a bend on the end. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] So once you're done, take a little bit of cream. Uh-huh. And [UNKNOWN] them, just work with your fingers and then just separate through the hair. I feel like I'm movie star now, I'm just. You are movie star. [LAUGH] Thank you. So guys, this is exactly the look that I was going for. And this is exactly how you're gonna create this killer waves with just a simple straightener and feel like a movie star at home too.

