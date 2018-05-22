How to Do Flat Iron Waves in 5 Easy Steps  

The struggle with your curling iron is officially over. There's an easier way to create loose waves, and it involves a flat iron.

This burn-proof styling method works on all hair types and lengths. What makes it so simple is that you're essentially creating the wave by flicking your wrist. (Yes, really!)

We turned to celebrity hairstylist Frank Rizzieri for guidance on the (almost) effortless style with a step-by-step tutorial. Two keys to nailing the look: Pick a flat iron with beveled edges like ghd's Platinum Professional Styler ($249; nordstrom.com) because it won't create dents, and alternate the direction you're flicking your wrist as you move the hot tool down each section of hair so that the wave looks natural.

Once the waves have set, take a bit of curling cream, like Oribe's Curl Control Silkening Crème ($39; nordstrom.com), and work it through your hair to separate the waves and add movement. This step is what will give the style that effortless vibe you're after.

Hit play on the video above for all of Rizzieri's tips on how to create flat iron waves in just five simple steps.