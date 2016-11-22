How to Get the Sleekest Hairstyle Ever—Without Any Fly-Aways

When it comes to classic hairstyles, the kind you see on every single red carpet, sleek, super straight hair is a given. And as far as recreating it at home, it's probably the easier of the 'dos to tackle. There is one trick, though. A good head of straight hair inevitably includes mastering the art of no fly-aways.

Recently, I was blown away by J.Lo's flawless hairstyle at the Latin Grammys, where she sported the sleekest mane I've ever seen. And guess what? Not a single fly-away hair was to be seen gravitating around her head. It was a mystery so mind-boggling to me that we reached out to the man responsible for said magical look, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, to get all the details on the inspo.

And honestly, at this point, we know better than to assume a simple hair straightener would do the trick.

"I was inspired by Jen in the 'Love Don't Cost a Thing' video with a touch of Cher vibes. I wanted to create something that was strong but had that sexy finish that JLo always has," Appleton told InStyle. "My secret is to keep the look strong and clean. Keep a middle part as it always makes a statement." Cool. Middle part—check!

But what about the zero fly-aways? We also reached out to Joya Smith, Blo Blow Dry Bar's style director, for some tips on how to get a similar, frizz-free look at home. She suggests you start off with a deep conditioning treatment to soften and condition the hair. Then, follow with a smoothing shampoo and conditioner.

"Use a straightening lotion or product that will smooth the hair and reduce frizz before blow-drying it with a large round brush, directing the air flow with a nozzle down the hair root to ends," Smith says. "This will smooth the hair cuticle and give a flawless finish."

Finally, use a flatiron with a shine spray/heat protectant. Once your hair is sleek and smooth, Smith says to spray it on with a medium to strong hold hairspray—et voila.

Thanksgiving hair, anyone?