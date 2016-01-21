How to Get Rooney Mara's Style in 11 Easy Steps

Rooney Mara consistently steps out in one amazing design after another—we're still fawning over her Golden Globes gown. And while we at InStyle can always appreciate a killer red carpet look, it's the Academy Award nominated actress's approach to fashion that really has us taking a closer look. How does she do it? She plays with the same color scheme (white, black, shades of cream and petal pink) and the same designers, typically Chanel, Givenchy, and Alexander McQueen.

While these designer creations are what dreams are made of, you can recreate Mara's signature style at a more affordable price point. It's all about focusing on the key elements that make Mara's style her own, like ethereal silk chiffons and dainty lace creations with a badass edge (she did play The Girl the Dragon Tattoo, afterall). And for finishing touches? All you need is a ruby red lip and fresh dewy skin. Ahead, the 11 items you need to recreate the actress's signature look. Just be sure to give it your own spin—that's how you'll really channel Mara.

1. Alice + Olivia lace neck dress, $485; bleuclothing.com. 2. Whistles jo jo drape top, $210; whistles.com. 3. Topshop cage high neck shift dress, $230; topshop.com. 4. Steve Madden sandals, $80; zappos.com. 5. Self-Portrait tiered guipure lace mini dress, $520; net-a-porter.com. 6. Reiss geo-lace skirt, $99 (originally $245); reiss.com. 7. Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick in Rouge Rock, $36; sephora.com. 8. Alexis frayed fringe high neck dress, $485; intermixonline.com. 9. See by Chloe ruffle trim plisse-georgette maxi dress, $640; net-a-porter.com. 10. Smashbox Fushion Soft Lights, $32; sephora.com. 11. Warehouse clean ruffle shirt, $62; warehouse.andotherbrands.com.

Rooney Mara wears (at top, L-R) Alexander McQueen, Alexander McQueen, and black lace dress.