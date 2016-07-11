The Secret to Priyanka Chopra’s Enviable Eyebrows

Each time Priyanka Chopra steps out, we’re hit with a major case of eyebrow envy. And at InStyle's August cover shoot, the Quantico star revealed just how she keeps her brow game so strong. She showed makeup artist Yumi Mori the trick for creating her ultimate defined eyebrow while on set at Long Island's Jones Beach in New York—and as it turns out, you can recreate the look in just three quick steps:

1. Comb brows upward with an eyebrow brush, like the Anastasia Beverly Hills Duo Brush No. 7 ($18; nordstrom.com) that Mori had on hand at our shoot.

2. Draw a soft line along the brow’s base with pencil. For this step, Mori used Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in Medium Brown ($21; nordstrom.com).

Courtesy (2)

3. Brush brows back to their natural state to blend lines and create a full shape.

Once Chopra’s brows were styled just right, Mori turned her attention to the star’s lashes. She used Lancôme Grandiôse Mascara ($32; neimanmarcus.com) to "give Priyanka's eyes a natural but striking look,” as well as Lancôme Le Crayon Khôl in Gris Noir ($26, neimanmarcus.com) to tightline between Chopra’s lashes—a method that "makes it look like you aren’t wearing any makeup at all, when in fact your eyes have become more defined,” said Mori. “To finalize the enhancement of Priyanka’s eyes, I applied individual lashes for some added fullness.”

RELATED: 22 of Priyanka Chopra's Favorite Things

Just before topping off Chopra’s look with a pop of color on her pout, Mori employed one final trick of her own. “To create flawless-looking lips, I mixed Lancôme Absolue Precious Cells Nourishing Lip Balm ($50; neimanmarcus.com) with brown sugar to make a lip scrub,” she said. “Rub it on your lips, remove it, and then apply only the lip balm before your final step: adding lipstick.”

For more from Chopra, pick up the August issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.