How to Get Kate Moss's Signature Coat Style

Neil Mockford
Kate Moss's style never disappoints. Whether she's serving face on the red carpet or showing off her natural flair for fashion while off-duty, you can always count on the supermodel for a serious dose of style inspiration. But even though Moss slays in a gown just as well as she does in jeans and a tee, it's her outerwear options that always have us doing a double take.

From leopard print toppers to dove gray faux fur jackets, Moss's coat closet is fully stocked with chicer than chic styles. And while it seems as though she has an affinity for plush fuzzy pieces, Moss has stepped out in sleek snakeskin styles, as well. Since it's our never-ending #goal to basically be Kate Moss, we scoured the web for look-alike coats. So, go ahead and steal her style. We won't tell.

Bold Black-and-White Stripes

Opt for a printed style crafted in neutral hues, like black and white. 

Shop: Ainea, $650; avenue32.com

Gorgeous Gray

A gray faux fur coat is a more subtle approach to traditional fuzzy toppers crafted in shades of brown and black. Follow Moss's lead and wear it with a monochromatic ensemble. 

Shop: Miss Selfridge, $70 (originally $155); missselfridge.com

Sexy Snakeskin

Because of this snakeskin's neutral tones, this topper will match every outfit. 

Shop: MaxMara Studio, $573; matchesfashion.com

Moody Black

A black style is the easiest way to test drive the faux fur trend. Layer it on top of an evening dress for the ultimate statement. 

Shop: ChicWish, $68 (originally $80); chicwish.com 

Perfectly Patterned

Queen Kate knows how to pull off a coat this bold by wearing it with head-to-toe black, of course. 

Shop: Miss Selfridge, $44 (originally $120); missselfridge.com

Sophisticated Cream

Embrace winter white vibes with a cream-colored coat. 

Shop: ChicWish, $76 (originally $90); chicwish.com

Luxe Leopard

A leopard print topper is a statement-making classic. 

Shop: Mango, $75 (originally $150); mango.com.

