How to Get Kate Moss's Signature Coat Style

Kate Moss's style never disappoints. Whether she's serving face on the red carpet or showing off her natural flair for fashion while off-duty, you can always count on the supermodel for a serious dose of style inspiration. But even though Moss slays in a gown just as well as she does in jeans and a tee, it's her outerwear options that always have us doing a double take.

From leopard print toppers to dove gray faux fur jackets, Moss's coat closet is fully stocked with chicer than chic styles. And while it seems as though she has an affinity for plush fuzzy pieces, Moss has stepped out in sleek snakeskin styles, as well. Since it's our never-ending #goal to basically be Kate Moss, we scoured the web for look-alike coats. So, go ahead and steal her style. We won't tell.

