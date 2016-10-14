The Must-Know Trick to Copying Bella Hadid's Sleek Braid

Bella Hadid's makeup and hair is pretty much always on point, but we're especially obsessed with her dedication and perfection to super chic and sleek everything. Let's call her the queen of the shiny blowout, flyaway-free ponytail, flawless bun, etc...

And last night, Bella showed up at the Global Lyme Alliance Gala with one of the sleekest braids we've ever seen. Does she ever have a single flyaway or hair out of place hair?

We're usually left guessing and experimenting on how Bella is never seen with any stray baby hairs or frizz, but this time her hairstylist Chad Wood gave us the breakdown on what it takes to achieve Bella-level hair.

First, Bella's team prepped her hair with Alterna's Haircare Caviar Iron Spray ($28; nordstrom.com), and then dried and parted the hair.

After this, they applied the Caviar Hydra-Gelee Hair Perfector ($28; sephora.com) all over the hair, from root to end. Then, they applied Caviar's Style Luxe Creme Gel ($28; walmart.com) around the face to keep things looking clean and to avoid the baby hairs situation.

Finally, they tied the hair into a low, smooth, and bump-free ponytail and braided the ponytail while adding a little Luxe Creme Gel at the ends.

The finishing touch? A spritz of the Caviar Working Hair Spray ($20; nordstrom.com) to secure the braid and ensure there aren't any strays.

So there's your weekend hair, courtesy of beauty queen Bella.