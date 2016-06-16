After nearly a decade of fixating on literally every kind of denim treatment imaginable—bedazzled pockets, ripped holes, embroidered patchwork included—designers have collectively reverted their attention to the bottom of the jeans to spark the top denim trends of the season. There are cropped kick flares, turned-down seams, bi-level hems, and so on, but the one thing they all have in common? Raw, unfinished edges—that you can conveniently DIY from home.

And to prove how ridiculously easy it is, we created a step-by-step tutorial on how to fray your jeans like a pro. Warning: It's highly addicting—there's a good chance you might want to slice off all the jeans you own. But you shouldn't—you'll regret it. In any case, whether it's because you want to embrace the latest in denim trends or because you're tired of bunching up a pair of too-long jeans (listen, we're not all genetically blessed with mile-long legs), here's how to up your hem game in six steps.

RELATED VIDEO: How to Create the Perfect Frayed Hem on Your Jeans