How to Fray Your Jeans Like a Pro

Andrea Cheng
Jun 16, 2016

After nearly a decade of fixating on literally every kind of denim treatment imaginable—bedazzled pockets, ripped holes, embroidered patchwork included—designers have collectively reverted their attention to the bottom of the jeans to spark the top denim trends of the season. There are cropped kick flares, turned-down seams, bi-level hems, and so on, but the one thing they all have in common? Raw, unfinished edges—that you can conveniently DIY from home.

And to prove how ridiculously easy it is, we created a step-by-step tutorial on how to fray your jeans like a pro. Warning: It's highly addicting—there's a good chance you might want to slice off all the jeans you own. But you shouldn't—you'll regret it. In any case, whether it's because you want to embrace the latest in denim trends or because you're tired of bunching up a pair of too-long jeans (listen, we're not all genetically blessed with mile-long legs), here's how to up your hem game in six steps.

RELATED VIDEO: How to Create the Perfect Frayed Hem on Your Jeans

What You'll Need

A pair of jeans you want to fray

Chalk

Ruler

Fabric scissors

Sandpaper

Step 1

First, slip on your jeans and mark with chalk your desired length. For an ankle-revealing crop, we suggest a hemline that stops roughly two to three inches above your ankle.

Take off your jeans and lay it flat.

Measure the length between the chalk-indicated mark and the hemline with a ruler. Use that measurement to make a mark on the other side of the leg. This is to make sure you will draw an even line across. 

Step 2

Connect the two marks on each side with a line drawn evenly across. Use your ruler for help.

Step 3

Cut along the chalked line with fabric scissors. 

Step 4

Tease out loose threads with your finger.

Step 5

Brush sandpaper along the edge to create a more distressed, frayed hem.

Step 6

Scrunch the leg and rub for a natural-looking fringe.

And Done!

Leave a few wisps here and there for a perfectly undone done look.

