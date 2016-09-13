How to Fix Any Hair Mishap Without Leaving Your Desk, According to Drybar's Alli Webb

Drybar’s founder Alli Webb turned a lifetime of combating frizzy curls into a lucrative business plan, then went from stay-at-home mom to fairy hairmother of more than 60 Drybar locations.

Between crafting clever new cocktail-inspired products for her blowout-only salons and penning her first book, The Drybar Guide to Good Hair for All (available Oct. 18), Webb filled us in on how to give your 'do new life during the workday--without even leaving your desk.

Amp Up the Volume

“Spray our Mai Tai Spritzer ($25; shop.nordstrom.com) onto your roots, then use your fingers to tease the hair surrounding your part,” says Webb.

Tame Your Ends

“Your hair is the frame for your face, so if you don’t have time to get a blowout, touch up your ends to make that frame even sharper," she explains. "Apply a few dabs of The Chaser Shine Cream ($29; shop.nordstrom.com) to your fingertips, then twist small sections of your hair around your fingers to add definition.”

Pull It Back

“When in doubt, opt for a high bun," advises Webb. "It looks polished and helps combat humidity. Our Lil' Lemon Drop Detangling Brush ($10; shop.nordstrom.com) is the perfect size to stash in your purse or desk drawer.”