How to Find Flattering Pants if You're Curvy

Pants are a forever wardrobe staple, but not all are cut from the same cloth—as in, not all are universally flattering. If you're curvy, the goal is to find a pair that skims your curves, defines your waist, and elongates your figure. That means, nothing too baggy nor skin-tight. Look for a classic boot-cut pant that sits comfortably at your natural waistline, hitting right below your belly button. As for detailing, the fewer the embellishment, the better. Pick a pair that's inconspicuous to avoid playing up or highlighting the wrong areas. Basically, clean, minimal lines will work in your favor. Our pick? These 3.1 Phillip Lim pants, pictured above ($575; shopbop.com).

Highlight Your Waist

Create an hourglass silhouette with a mid- to high-rise pair that will accentuate your natural waistline.

Avoid Super-Tapered Styles

Balance curves with a pant that boast a slight flare, like a boot-cut style. A skinny pant silhouette will have the opposite effect.

Leave It Uncuffed

Again, the goal is to elongate your figure. Find a pair of pants without cuffed hems. That horizontal line bluntly cuts across your legs and shorten your stature.

Step into Heels

For the most flattering, elongating effect, wear your boot-cut flares with a pair of heels.