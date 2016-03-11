5 Tips for Finding a Blazer That Fits

Now that the weather is warming up, you may want to trade your bulky winter coat for a well-tailored blazer. The menswear topper, which can be worn with a silk camisole or a turtleneck knit, has the ability to instantly smarten up any ensemble. It's a wardrobe warrior, especially if you're a working professional that faces office meetings and corporate luncheons on the regular.

But that's not to say that the blazer is exclusive to the boardroom—street style stars, like Olivia Palermo, use the jacket to inject sophisticated polish into their everyday uniform. The key to wow with a blazer, though, is to make sure it skims your body in all the right places. Ahead, our tips to making sure you find a blazer that fits.

Make sure your blazer fits across your shoulders.

A well-fitted blazer will sit flat on the shoulders and won't stretch across. If you have narrow shoulders, invest in defined, tailored cuts; if you have broad shoulders, unstructured styles look best.

Look for a style that doesn't pull when you button it.

Whether you are wearing a single- or double-breasted style, your blazer shouldn't look like it's too tight when it's buttoned. Those with smaller busts look great in double-breasted jackets and bigger busts tend to look better in single-breasted blazers. If you are in between sizes, size up and get the waist and shoulders taken in with the help of a tailor.

Choose a length based on your height.

Cropped styles tend to look better on petite frames, while taller women can play with oversize boyfriend pieces.

Be particular about sleeve length.

Unless it is intentionally supposed to have a three-quarter sleeve, the arms of your blazer should hit at the wrist bones. If you happen to be wearing a longer shirt underneath, make sure your jacket extends past the wrist bones to cover the shirt (unless you're pulling this fall/winter 2016 trend).

If you are boyish or curvy, look for a fitted style that creates an hourglass silhouette.

A piece that nips in at the waist will highlight your smallest part, no matter your shape.