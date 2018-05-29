How to Find the Best Dress for Your Body Type

When it comes to figuring out what to wear, slipping on a dress might just be the easiest fashion solution out there. What's trickier, though, is knowing which dress is the most flattering for your body. We compiled a cheat sheet that will not only point you in the direction of which styles will showcase your shape best, but will also cut your try-on time in half. That's not to say that you can't experiment with other dress styles—you can!—but consider this as our helpful shopping guide for anytime you're at a loss.

The goal: To accentuate your waist. What you should look for: Semi-fitted styles that softly follow your curves and show off your waistline, including wraps, fit-and-flared numbers, sheaths, belted shirtdresses, and full dresses. Choose medium-weight knits and soft fabrics that drape well. Opt for a more open neckline for a slimming effect. Courtesy $495 SHOP NOW Alice + Olivia

The goal: To encourage curves. What you should look for: High necklines to boost your bust, and midriff-defining details (like belts, draping, and ruching) and body-skimming bias cuts to create curves. Not concerned with curves? A-lines and shifts are equally chic options. Courtesy $375 SHOP NOW Halston Heritage

The goal: To pull focus away from your midsection. What you should look for: Dresses that do not accent the waistline, like shifts and subtle A-lines. Basically, boxy, generous shapes are your best bet. Do hike up the hemlines to show off your legs. Courtesy $105 SHOP NOW Michael Michael Kors