How to Find the Best Dress for Your Body Type

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
InStyle Staff
May 29, 2018 @ 2:45 pm

When it comes to figuring out what to wear, slipping on a dress might just be the easiest fashion solution out there. What's trickier, though, is knowing which dress is the most flattering for your body. We compiled a cheat sheet that will not only point you in the direction of which styles will showcase your shape best, but will also cut your try-on time in half. That's not to say that you can't experiment with other dress styles—you can!—but consider this as our helpful shopping guide for anytime you're at a loss.

The goal: To accentuate your waist.

What you should look for: Semi-fitted styles that softly follow your curves and show off your waistline, including wraps, fit-and-flared numbers, sheaths, belted shirtdresses, and full dresses. Choose medium-weight knits and soft fabrics that drape well. Opt for a more open neckline for a slimming effect.

Courtesy
Alice + Olivia $495 SHOP NOW

The goal: To encourage curves.

What you should look for: High necklines to boost your bust, and midriff-defining details (like belts, draping, and ruching) and body-skimming bias cuts to create curves. Not concerned with curves? A-lines and shifts are equally chic options.

Courtesy
Halston Heritage $375 SHOP NOW

RELATED: How to Dress to Look Taller, According to Celebrity Stylist Erin Walsh

The goal: To pull focus away from your midsection.

What you should look for: Dresses that do not accent the waistline, like shifts and subtle A-lines. Basically, boxy, generous shapes are your best bet. Do hike up the hemlines to show off your legs.

Courtesy
Michael Michael Kors $105 SHOP NOW

The goal: To balance proportions.

What you should look for: Offset a heavier bottom with strapless or cut-out styles that broaden your shoulders. Wraps glide over full hips nicely too.

Courtesy
Gal Meets Glam Collection $168 SHOP NOW

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!