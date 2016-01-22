9 Fashion Essentials You Need to Survive Winter Storm Jonas

It's official, East Coasters: We are on blizzard watch. Come Saturday, be prepared to meet Winter Storm Jonas, and no, it isn’t nearly as cute or sweet as Jonas Brothers Nick or Joe. In fact, while the former two may have wreaked havoc on your heart, this terror is here to not only mess up your weekend brunch plans, but also your winter style game. Right now, New Yorkers can expect to get about six inches to a foot of snow—don’t worry the subway won’t be shut down—while D.C. residents could get anywhere between one to two feet of snow.

For some of you that obviously means you are Netflix and chilling, but for those of you who want to brave the elements, be prepared with fur-trimmed boots, cashmere beanies, and heavy-duty parkas. Ahead, 9 pieces you need to properly survive Winter Storm Jonas.

