9 Fashion Essentials You Need to Survive Winter Storm Jonas

It's official, East Coasters: We are on blizzard watch. Come Saturday, be prepared to meet Winter Storm Jonas, and no, it isn’t nearly as cute or sweet as Jonas Brothers Nick or Joe. In fact, while the former two may have wreaked havoc on your heart, this terror is here to not only mess up your weekend brunch plans, but also your winter style game. Right now, New Yorkers can expect to get about six inches to a foot of snow—don’t worry the subway won’t be shut down—while D.C. residents could get anywhere between one to two feet of snow.

For some of you that obviously means you are Netflix and chilling, but for those of you who want to brave the elements, be prepared with fur-trimmed boots, cashmere beanies, and heavy-duty parkas. Ahead, 9 pieces you need to properly survive Winter Storm Jonas.

1 of 9 Courtesy

A TOUGH PARKA

With a faux fur hood and microfibre-lined pockets, this long nylon twill parka will keep you warm in streamlined, meaning no bulk, fashion.

Community parka, $150 (originally $375); aritzia.com

2 of 9 Courtesy

A Warm Inner Layer

On warmer days, you can wear this solo, but once Jonas hits, treat this as an inner layer.

Canada Goose jacket, $395; canada-goose.com

3 of 9 Courtesy

A Heattech Top

Nobody beats Uniqlo when it comes to warmth—its Heattech line boasts a plush lining that keeps skin extra toasty.

Uniqlo turtleneck, $25; uniqlo.com

4 of 9 Courtesy

Leather-Trimmed Leggings

Polished enough to look like you tried, but easy to slip on, these leather-trimmed leggings are the definition of a basic with a twist.

J. Crew pants, $70 (originally $138); jcrew.com

5 of 9 Courtesy

Faux Fur-Trimmed Boots

Designed to keep toes cozy in subzero temps, these white boots with faux fur trim will have onlookers wondering why they can't look as chic in a blizzard. 

Moon Boot, $225; net-a-porter.com

6 of 9 Courtesy

A Plush Scarf

Zara is known for its plush blanket scarves, so buy in bulk. This white-and-gray geometric style features a camel trim. 

Zara scarf, $36; zara.com

7 of 9 Courtesy

Cashmere Beanie

Keep your blowout and ears protected with a cashmere beanie. 

Club Monaco beanie, $29 (originally $90); clubmonaco.com

8 of 9 Courtesy

Knit Gloves

These charcoal double-knit gloves will keep your fingertips so warm, you won't even want to take them off to text. 

Barneys New York gloves, $195; barneys.com

9 of 9 Courtesy

Cozy Socks

Not all socks are created equal, especially during a winter storm. While you have your trusty snow boots to keep you safe, there's no harm in taking extra precautions with chunky cashmere socks. The multi-colored stripes are cute enough to show off, too.

The Elder Statesman socks, $275; elder-statesman.com

