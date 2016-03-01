3 Chic Ways to Dress Up a Hoodie, Inspired From the Runway

If the Fashion Week runways have anything to say about it, the hoodie is the hottest layering piece to wear this fall. And yes, they mean a sweatshirt, as in, your binge-watching, Cab Sauv-guzzling, couch-lounging wardrobe staple. Just ask the designers at Michael Kors Collection, Ground Zero, and Lacoste (pictured above, from left). We definitely don't hate it when high fashion and comfort intersect. (Case in point: all the sneakers spotted in the front row and on Victoria Beckham.)

But to help you not look like you forgot to change after a Gilmore Girls marathon bender or are auditioning for the five hundredth Rocky installment, the designers showed us sartorially imaginative ways to refine a hooded sweatshirt.

