3 Chic Ways to Dress Up a Hoodie, Inspired From the Runway

Getty Images (3)
Fawnia Soo Hoo
Mar 01, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

If the Fashion Week runways have anything to say about it, the hoodie is the hottest layering piece to wear this fall. And yes, they mean a sweatshirt, as in, your binge-watching, Cab Sauv-guzzling, couch-lounging wardrobe staple. Just ask the designers at Michael Kors Collection, Ground Zero, and Lacoste (pictured above, from left). We definitely don't hate it when high fashion and comfort intersect. (Case in point: all the sneakers spotted in the front row and on Victoria Beckham.)

But to help you not look like you forgot to change after a Gilmore Girls marathon bender or are auditioning for the five hundredth Rocky installment, the designers showed us sartorially imaginative ways to refine a hooded sweatshirt.

1 of 3 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic; Courtesy (5)

Power Dressing

Leave it to Michael Kors to make a hoodie that meets office dress codes. Layer a black zip-up over a heathered long-sleeve tee (a blouse seems too disparate) and under a natty skirt suit. Textures are your friend. Opt for tweed or bouclé suiting to elevate the casual feel of the under-layers and go with a streamlined hoodie to avoid bulkiness under a tailored blazer.

Shop the look: H&M tee, $25; hm.com. Mover hoodie, $175; net-a-porter.com. H&M blazer, $50; hm.com. H&M pencil skirt, $25; hm.com. Sarah Flint pump, $750; sarahflint.com.

2 of 3 Courtesy (4)

Creative Layering

We’ve done the T-shirt-under-a-summery-dress styling trick for extra coverage during cooler months. But Hong Kong-based indie label Ground Zero took it one step further by styling a streetwear-cool printed gray hoodie under a printed midi dress. Just make sure that the dress has a defined waistline to prevent the combo from looking too frumpy. (An inventive rope belt is a nice touch, too.) Then finish off the look with a season-less accessory, like statement sunglasses.

Shop the look: Sunday Somewhere sunglasses, $290; sundaysomewhere.com. Uniqlo hoodie, $30, uniqlo.com. Abercrombie & Fitch dress, $78; abercrombie.com.

3 of 3 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images; Courtesy (3)

All Dressed Up

We honestly can't think of anything more comfortable than a downy soft and always forgiving oversize sweatshirt. But not all of us have the occasion—or the fortitude—to wear a hooded sweatshirt, cool boots, and no pants, à la Rihanna. But Lacoste solved the issue by elongating the top to a proper dress length. Try a bright color (or one treated with logomania if you want to make a statement), and then elevate the sporty number with luxe over-the-knee boots and a white structured clutch.

Shop the look: Moschino sweatshirt dress, $1,120; farfetch.com. Banana Republic clutch, $48; bananarepublic.com. Stuart Weitzman boots, $798; neimanmarcus.com.

