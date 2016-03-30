9 Must-Have Pieces to Weather the Transitional Spring Temperatures

Not to get political or anything about global warming, but I was just sitting outside on my deck in New Jersey in March wearing a T-shirt, shorts, a hat, and sunscreen. It’s a gorgeous day, and I was thrilled to listen to the birds and smell the grass and just be in the moment. Still, there could be a rogue snowstorm, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, but seasonality in dressing seems to becoming less of an issue, day by day.

The new way to dress is to understand how to layer or mix fabrics of different weights and textures. Now you can wear a flowy floral skirt with a chunky cashmere cardigan or a leather jacket and tights in the winter. You can also wear boots in the spring with a lightweight loose dress. It doesn’t matter…

Obviously, you want to be comfortable, temperature-wise. But this is great news! You no longer need to switch over your entire closet on a seasonal basis. Today, I moved a few furry items and thick tweeds to the back of my closet, but I kept some sequined pieces and dark prints that, at one point, I might have moved too.

More bang for your buck, as they say—you can wear most of your favorite items year-round, day or night, for work or weekend! Here’s for breaking down barriers!

Ahead, a few things to buy now and wear all year.

1 of 9 Courtesy

J. Crew pants

$220 (originally $298); jcrew.com

2 of 9 Courtesy

Veronica Beard dress

$595; intermixonline.com

3 of 9 Courtesy

Banana Republic skirt

$128; bananarepublic.com

4 of 9 Courtesy

Sam Edelman boots

$135; nordstrom.com

5 of 9 Courtesy

M. Gemi boots

$328; mgemi.com

6 of 9 Courtesy

Acne boots

$570; saksfifthavenue.com

7 of 9 Courtesy

By Malene Birger blouse

$695; net-a-porter.com

8 of 9 Courtesy

J. Crew skirt

$495; net-a-porter.com

9 of 9 Courtesy

Needle & Thread dress

$350; net-a-porter.com

