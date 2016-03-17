How to Dress Like a New Yorker

Caroline Vazzana
Mar 17, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

When it comes to New York, everyone has their own idea of what the city and its people are actually like. After watching shows like Sex and the City and Gossip Girl, there are pretty grand ideas about what is considered a N.Y.C. experience. When it comes to New York fashion, for example, you may be thinking blacks, creams, and whites are the common denominator. We’re not saying this is 100 percent false, but there’s no denying that New York women do love color.

Between the artistic types in Brooklyn and the East Village, there’s a pretty high chance you’ll see someone walking down the street in a bright print or neon color. And though uptown, Chelsea, and Soho women do dress very differently, the one thing they all have in common is a unique sense of style. So, even if you don’t live in the Big Apple, that doesn’t mean you can’t dress like a New York City girl. Below are five ways to dress like a true New Yorker.

Uptown

The uptown woman is a busy bee. Between running her own company to balancing time with her family and friends, she has a lot on her plate. But, much like Blair Waldorf, no matter how busy the Queen B is, she always makes time to look her best. This woman loves a timeless suit because it never goes out of style, and can be easily elevated with the right accessories. She looks for bold pieces like a statement necklace and color block bag to make what could be considered a simple look totally fashion forward.

Shop the Look: Eddie Borgo necklace, $700; bergdorfgoodman.com. Steve Madden pumps, $70 (originally $100); stevemadden.com. Red Valentino blouse, $650; redvalentino.com. Paul Smith trouser, $395; paulsmith.co.uk. Paul Smith blazer, $625; paulsmith.co.uk. Prada bag, $3,200; prada.com.

Soho

The woman who lives in Soho likes to shop. She has impeccable taste and definitely prefers the finer things. Her style could be described as edgy yet minimal, and draws inspiration from European It girls. She loves a good leather jacket, and wears hers day after day. She sticks to a mainly neutral color palette, but will occasionally inject some color into her uniform in the form of a luxe tote or statement shoe.

Shop the Look: Alexander Wang bag, $999; farfetch.com. See by Chloe jeans, $305; matchesfashion.com. Equipment shirt, $250; net-a-porter.com. Topshop jacket, $360; topshop.com. Nine West boots, $60 (originally $129); ninewest.com.

Brooklyn

The Brooklyn woman is artistic and isn’t afraid to play with color. She’s known for having a fun eclectic style and is often seen mixing prints and pushing the envelope. She loves spending time outdoors and walking around her neighborhood, so she tries to keep comfy in a pair of jeans and cool slides. When it comes to jewelry, she sticks to minimal pieces, but likes to stack them on.

Shop the Look: J. Crew blazer, $168; jcrew.com. Birkenstock sandals, $120; shoes.com. Catbird necklace, $288; catbirdnyc.com. Miu Miu top, $820; net-a-porter.com. Phyllis + Rosie rings, $128; phyllisandrosie.com. 7 for All Mankind jeans, $198; 7forallmankind.com.

Chelsea 

This girl is a gallerina, think Charlotte York in Sex and the City. She works at the coolest gallery in the area and is in tune with all of the up and coming artists. She is polished, poised, and sticks to classic silhouettes. She loves a simple LBD and will often dress it up with sleek accessories and an architectural heel—her shoe game is always on point.

Shop the Look: Mango dress, $100; mango.com. Fallon necklace, $285; fallonjewelry.com. Forever 21 bangle set, $7; forever21.com. Chelsea Paris pumps, $625; otteny.com.

East Village

Known as the free spirit of the group, the East Village girl likes to have fun. She’s most likely a college student or a recent graduate, so she keeps things casual (denim is one staple this one cannot live without). She thinks Patricia Field is a saint, so she likes to experiment with bright neon colors. The more color, the better.

 

Shop the Look: J.Crew sweater, $230; net-a-porter.com. Dr. Martens boots, $110; drmartens.com. Quay Australia sunglasses, $50; quayaustralia.com. Topshop dress, $68; topshop.com.

