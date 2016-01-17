The 6 Staples of the Cool Girl Uniform, According to Stylist Monica Rose

Monica Rose, stylist to notable names like Gigi and Bella Hadid and four out of five Kardashian-Jenners, is rapidly becoming the arbiter of taste for this generation. Between the two Jenners alone, her stylized looks are being seen by almost 100 million people a day. What Rachel Zoe did for platform shoes and oversize sunglasses in 2004, Rose is doing for bomber jackets, sexy necklines, and sporty silhouettes. But just what exactly makes an "It" girl uniform today? Here are the six must-have pieces, modeled by Rose’s most notorious clients and shopped out to perfection. Famous last names and mile long legs, not included.

RELATED: Shop Rihanna and Khloé Kardashian's Favorite Sold-Out Choker—That's Finally Back in Stock