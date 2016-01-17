The 6 Staples of the Cool Girl Uniform, According to Stylist Monica Rose

Raymond Hall/GC Images, Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Danielle Prescod
Jan 17, 2016 @ 12:45 pm

Monica Rose, stylist to notable names like Gigi and Bella Hadid and four out of five Kardashian-Jenners, is rapidly becoming the arbiter of taste for this generation. Between the two Jenners alone, her stylized looks are being seen by almost 100 million people a day. What Rachel Zoe did for platform shoes and oversize sunglasses in 2004, Rose is doing for bomber jackets, sexy necklines, and sporty silhouettes. But just what exactly makes an "It" girl uniform today? Here are the six must-have pieces, modeled by Rose’s most notorious clients and shopped out to perfection. Famous last names and mile long legs, not included.

1 of 12 Marc Piasecki/GC Images, Raymond Hall/GC Images (2)

The Duster Coat

A floor length coat is a major staple; accessorize with a designer bag, blacked-out sunglasses, and iPhone. 

2 of 12 Courtesy

Shop The Duster Coat

Topshop, $160; topshop.com 

3 of 12 Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic, Oswaldo/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Wide-leg pant

These pants create a major silhouette, which is useful for photo ops.

4 of 12 Courtesy

Shop The Wide-Leg Pant

Novis, $695; farfetch.com 

5 of 12 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (2), JMA/Star Max/GC Images

The Legging

Leggings are pants, at least according to Rose. You need to be able to seamlessly go from squatting to strutting, so pair with a crop top and biker jacket for outside the gym.

6 of 12 Courtesy

Shop The Legging

Adidas by Stella McCartney, $121; matchesfashion.com

7 of 12 AKM GSI, Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The Two-Piece

Rose is all about different silhouettes, and perhaps there's no better example than Hadid in this House of CB two-piece (left).

8 of 12 Courtesy

Shop The Two-Piece

House of CB, $180; houseofcb.com

9 of 12 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Jumpsuit

A jumpsuit is always cooler than a dress, always. If you’re feeling bold enough, copy Kendall and go for a skinny leg and a halter-neck style.

10 of 12 Courtesy

Shop The Jumpsuit

Olcay Gulsen, $500 (originally $750); olcaygulsen.com

11 of 12 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Cut-out

If you must do a dress, then Rose wants to make sure that enough skin is showing. A cut-out is the easiest way to create a come-hither appeal.

12 of 12 Courtesy

Shop The Cut-out

Elizabeth and James, $186 (originally $395); theoutnet.com

