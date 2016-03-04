5 Trés Chic Ways to Dress Like a French Girl

We've officially reached the home stretch and grand finale of Fashion Month: Paris Fashion Week. The international street style stars are already busting out their most peacock-y of peacock outfits for the culmination of the fall 2016 shows, but for homegrown style inspiration, one doesn't have to look any further than a quiet corner café or a local bistro (and, of course, all the Parisian It girls sitting front row at the shows). Because we can't ever get enough of—and can't stop trying to co-opt—French Girl Style. You know, that effortless and slightly blasé way of dressing, not unlike that laidback London cool, but with a Gallic infusion of timeless glamour and old world romance.

Aside from the classic Bréton shirt and maybe a non-cliché beret, the look is about embracing one's own individual style, mixing high-low (and classic and trendy) and wearing it all with hands-down DGAF confidence. Just take a look at the below five fashion icons who prove that French Girl chic will never go out of style.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

RELATED: 3 Runway-Inspired Ways to Dress Up a Hoodie