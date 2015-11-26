How to (Finally) Achieve the French It-Girl Look

Getty Images (3)
Priya Rao
Nov 26, 2015 @ 5:45 pm

When it comes to fashion, French It-girls like Caroline de Maigret, Clémence Poésy, and Audrey Tautou lead the pack of stylish trendsetters (it’s no coincidence that all have strong ties to Chanel). All three women are known for their impeccable mix of masculine and feminine pieces in unexpected ways. Plus, they’ve all mastered the "Oh, this old thing? I just threw it on" look. We broke down the uniforms of these tastemakers to show you how to finally achieve that ever-so-cool French girl style. Consider this your foolproof guide.

1 of 3 Courtesy

Caroline de Maigret

Model and muse de Maigret has artfully mastered the slightly androgynous, but still sexy look. Recreate her tried-and-true style with a pair of slim, tapered jeans, a silk oxford (a cotton one is too stiff), and a snug blazer. A single sole pump adds a dose of ladylike appeal.

Shop the pieces: Zara blazer, $149; zara.com. MiH jeans, $205; net-a-porter.com. Equipment blouse, $218; equipmentfr.com. Manolo Blahnik pump, $595; saksfifthavenue.com

2 of 3 Courtesy

Clémence Poésy

Poésy mixes comfort and quirk to a T. Use an easy military-inspired dress as your statement piece and mix in menswear accessories, like a wide-brim hat. But don’t be afraid to show your personality with your shoes, like these golden brogues.

J. Crew hat, $70; jcrew.com. Sandro dress, $410; sandro-paris.com. Marni brogues, $710; net-a-porter.com

3 of 3 Courtesy

Audrey Tautou

Much sweeter than her counterparts, the French actress exudes more luxe femininity. Try a slightly flared, drop-waist dress with ruby red flats. A warm camel robe coat is ever so cozy, but still romantic. 

Shop the pieces: Amour Vert dress, $201; farfetch.com. Topshop coat, $435; topshop.com. Repetto flat, $208; repetto.com

