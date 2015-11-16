5 Fashion Insiders on What They Wore to Their Very First Interviews

Andrew Yee
Caroline Vazzana
Nov 16, 2015 @ 2:45 pm

As if graduating from college and entering into adulthood isn’t scary enough, dressing for your first interview can be terrifying. All you need to do is impress your interviewers and you’ve got the job, right? Well it’s not exactly that easy, especially when late subways or absent-mindedness come into play. One thing you shouldn’t have to worry about is your outfit—we believe that all women can express their personal style in a confident, professional manner. Not convinced? Take the experts’ word for it! Here, five fashion insiders dish on their first interview attire. Consider their advice your foolproof guide!

Roopal Patel

Fashion Director at Saks Fifth Avenue

“When I interviewed for my first position in fashion, I wanted to give a sense of my own personal style and independence. I wanted to highlight my more daring, yet minimal aesthetic. After a trip to London, I brought back this amazing black vest that I paired with high-waisted pants and a pair of oxfords. When I interview someone, I look for them to show their personality. You can tell a lot about someone by their shoes. Personal details like a great accessory or accent color highlight a person’s originality. I suppose I also love someone who is just as daring as I was during my first interview.”

Sarah Slutsky

Stylist and Vice President of Experience at Cinematique

“My first real job interview came when I moved to New York to look for a position after graduation. I wore a khaki shirtdress from J. Crew. I remember belting it at the waist with a thick black belt that belonged to my grandfather, and being very excited to wear a pair of Dior kitten heel sandals that my mom purchased for me during a college trip together to Paris. I’m certain I would have been wearing the Tiffany's Seed Diamond necklace my uncle got me as a graduation gift—I haven’t taken it off since then—and a pair of earrings from my aunt. I carried around my portfolio and a folder with resumes to top it all off.”

Lupe Puerta

Global Head of Personal Shopping and Client Relations at Net-a-Porter

“One of my first big interviews was at Vivienne Westwood. I wore a pair of classic light gray capri pants with a double-breasted navy blazer. I wore a pair of matching gray pumps, and layered one of my favorite statement vintage necklaces to add my own personal touch. I am a firm believer that your outfits should represent your personality. It’s great to see someone’s sense of style shine, and when you feel comfortable in what you’re wearing, it will automatically give you a sense of confidence, and, trust me, its noticeable!”

Amber Venz Box

President and Co-Founder of rewardStyle

“At age 17, I wanted to work for a local luxury women's clothing and accessories boutique, so I visited the owner during store hours, without an appointment, and told him about my desire to work in the business. Wanting to look professional while also showing my ability to style luxury looks, I wore a pair of wide-leg, white sailor pants by Alice & Olivia, a navy and white striped top from Zara, wedges, and gold jewelry. I loved this look and felt confident in it; it showed that I understood and fit in with the clients that I would potentially serve.”

Clare Vivier

Designer

“I was applying for an assistant position at a law office in New York City. It was right in the middle of summer and I was wearing a sleeveless Betsey Johnson jumpsuit. It was black with pink and red cabbage roses all over it and I wore black platform Robert Clergerie slides and a black cardigan. I loved the outfit, I was very confident in it and even though it wasn't corporate, it showed my personality and taste and that I didn't try to be someone that I wasn't.”

