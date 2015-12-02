We found the perfect holiday party outfit formula, thanks to Makenzie Leigh, the actress we featured in the December issue of InStyle, on newsstands now and available for digital download. The best part? There are only seven elements. Unexpectedly neutralize a high-shine gold pleated skirt with a flattering sheer turtleneck (aka the must-have winter staple), and then accessorize with a statement-making necklace and a classic timepiece. Complete the sartorial equation with a clean sheer lip and natural full hair. Below, nail the look with our finds.

RELATED: James White Star Makenzie Leigh Is "Definitely Afraid" of Her Growing Fame

1. Crippen sweater ($365; avenue32.com): Ground your metallic holiday skirt with a sheer black turtleneck.

2. Only Child necklace ($50, originally $99; asos.com): Take your outfit to the next level with a chunky silver choker.

3. A.L.C. skirt ($595; modaoperandi.com): This gilded pleated midi-length skirt was made to be worn to your next holiday party.

4. Dior Addict lipstick ($35; sephora.com): For the perfect sheer lip, this Dior Addict lipstick has a hydra-gel core that will give your lips just the right amount of moisture and shine.

RELATED: How to Get Gwen Stefani's Modern Victorian Look in 6 Steps

5. Zara boots ($119; zara.com): Step into a sleek bootie to complete your festive attire.

6. Bumble and Bumble Dryspun Finish ($30; bumbleandbumble.com): Copy Makenzie's tousled hair with this finishing spray that will create texture in an instant.

7. Kate Spade New York watch ($175; bloomingdales.com): Treat your watch like a bracelet and wear it over your sleeve (versus under) for a new way to style your party attire.