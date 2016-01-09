Why Tie-Dye Is the Hot New Décor Trend You Need to Try

It isn't only fashion that's loving the '70s. The humble tie-dye, which shed its granola connotations and gripped the runways in recent years, has officially infiltrated the home design market—and we couldn't be happier about it. Everything from leather wall hangings to bedding is getting the tie-dye treatment. What makes this hand-dyed motif especially special is that no two pieces are the same, so each one is like a work of art. Below, four under-the-radar brands that are spearheading the design trend of the moment.

Ori Shibori

In addition to pillows, throws and table accessories, Ori Shibori creates statement-making leather wall hangings.

Courtesy of Ori Shibori

Rebecca Atwood

Atwood's pillows and table linens are hand-dyed in her Brooklyn studio and sewn in New York.

Courtesy of Rebecca Atwood

Saint Atma

This line is completely made-to-order. Don't miss the great selection of super-soft Turkish towels.

Courtesy of Saint Atma

Upstate

What started as a fashion label in 2011 has since expanded to include home décor like tassel-embellished pillows and cotton-linen throw blankets.