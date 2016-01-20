How to Cuff Your Jeans Like a Street Style Star

Alexandra DeRosa
Jan 20, 2016 @ 3:45 pm

Cuffing your jeans may look simple, but it is, in fact, no easy feat. As casual as the all-American staple may be, the way you cuff your denim does say something about you and your personal style. The act does require a certain level of attention to detail. And to cuff your jeans symmetrically? Let’s be honest, it can take more than one try in the morning.

Ahead, we break down step-by-step instructions on how to cuff your jeans in a bevy of fashion-forward ways and which denim silhouette works best with each kind of cuff (boot leg jeans with a single folded cuff? Pure perfection). Plus, we rank each cuff by difficulty. So, throw on your favorite jeans, scroll through the gallery, and follow along.

Fold It Up

Difficulty: Easy

Type of Jeans:  Boot Leg

Take about 4 inches of fabric and fold it up in one single cuff. Then, to get a crisp crease, hold the hem of the pant in place and snake your hand down between the layers and use your fingertips to make a clean symmetrical line. Feel free to iron the cuff in place (once the jeans are off!) to make it last longer. 

Make Tiny Folds

Difficulty: Moderate

Type of Jeans: Boyfriend Jeans

Gently roll up your jeans to create a 1 inch cuff. Roll again to create a double 1 inch cuff. No need to firmly establish a crease, as this cuff creates more of an off-duty look.     

Fold and Tuck

Difficulty: Hard

Type of Jeans: Skinny Jeans

Take the hem and fold it up about 3 or 4 inches. Smooth out the cuff and make a definitive seam (you can slide a pen or pencil into the cuff to create a crisp edge). Repeat to make a doubled cuff or until your desired length is achieved. 

Roll and Tuck

Difficulty: Moderate

Type of jeans: Girlfriend jeans 

Gather the hem of your jeans together at your inner ankles and pinch the fabric together so it is all at one side. Then, while pulling the fabric away from you, which will create a more textured look, roll the fabric up once or twice. 

Flip the Tips

Difficulty: Easy

Type of Jeans: Modern Mom Jeans

For a more minimal on-the-go approach, just flip the tips of the hem upward. No need to get specific here, the amount of cuffed fabric should be about a half inch.  

Fold 'em Up

Difficulty: Easy

Type of Jeans: Straight Leg

This option is a great solution for jeans that are too long for you. Take the hem of the pants and fold them up about 6 to 8 inches for a dramatic look. Then, pull along the bottom of the cuff to make sure both legs are even. For a cuff that will last all day, run an iron over it.  We love how this technique can show off a frayed hem. 

Do the Twist

Difficulty: Moderate

Type of Jeans: Girlfriend Jeans

This works best with a baggier silhouette as there is more fabric to play with than say, a skinny leg. While twisting the fabric, haphazardly roll about 2 inches up the leg to keep the cuff in place. Don’t worry about making the cuffs perfectly even—as long as they hit at approximately the same part of your ankle, you’re good.

