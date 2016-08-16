How to DIY a Choker in 3 Easy Steps

There is no denying that chokers are full-on trending again (although when I mentioned this DIY idea to my boyfriend, he said “Oh, are those back?” but I decided that his opinion doesn't count). I’ve been on the hunt for a simple, yet modern choker for some time, but when faced with options, I was turned off by the prices. Upwards of thirty bucks for essentially a piece of string with a clasp? No, thanks.

And so, I set off to make my own. KenGi (​Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid) have been rocking styles that go far beyond the classic black design of the '90s, so I knew I needed to go for something unique and fresh. After a couple of silver chokers caught my eye, like in a friend’s YouTube vid and this option while perusing Urban Outfitters, I decided to create a metal one for myself. Inspired to make something edgy and unique, I went to Michaels and picked up two packets of beads and elastic string.

I looked for beads that had a more elevated feel, because even though this was a craft project, I didn’t want the end product to look like one (though it did remind me of those candy chokers we all had as kids—without the sticky sugar, of course). It’s super easy to make, it's customizable, and it cost about $14 total (see the picture above, for proof). With that said, I pieced together a step-by-step tutorial so laughably simple that it almost doesn't count as a tutorial, but here we go:

STEP 1: Cut a long-ish piece of string (aim for three times the circumference of your neck). And then cut in half, so you have two strands.

STEP 2: String the beads onto your doubled-up elastic. I recommend beads that will hide the string for a more polished look and feel.

STEP 3: Tie it around your neck and secure with a triple knot. Trim the excess string. Make sure it’s tight enough to stay in place, but loose enough to not strangle you. This may take a few trials of adding and removing beads.

And that's it, you're done! Try layering it with other necklaces at varying lengths for a more eclectic look.