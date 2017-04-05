How to Hide All Your Annoying Allergy Symptoms with Makeup

April showers bring May flowers… and for some of us, that also means we get red, stuffy noses and puffy, watery eyes on the side. Spring, as beautiful and fresh as it may be, is also the beginning of allergy season and the annoying symptoms that can make you look even more tired than how you feel. But thanks to the power of makeup, you can hide that you're a sufferer of pollen or whatever else is out in the atmosphere altogether.

Combat Redness

Whether it's around your nose or settling in on your cheeks, allergy redness is usually far more visible than a subtle healthy flush. So how to take it down? You'll want to make some swaps in your cleansing routine. If you use makeup-removing wipes, Zyrtec Celebrity Makeup Artist Jamie Greenberg suggests opting for formulas that specifically state they're make for sensitive skin so they don't further irritate. Simple Micellar Makeup Removing Wipes ($6; target.com) are perfect for this circumstance. She also suggests taking off makeup with micellar water and cotton puffs.

Another tip? You can take down redness with a cooling mask and then counteract it with a green color-correcting concealer or a full coverage foundation. Try Urban Decay Naked Skin Color Correcting Fluid ($28; sephora.com) or Kat Von D Lock It Foundation ($36; sephora.com).

RELATED: Amy Schumer Still Uses Disposable Razors, Is All of Us

Deflate Puffy Eyes

"I love putting eye masks in the fridge before using them," says Greenberg. "This adds a cooling effect and really helps with de-puffing! I find green tea and Arnica products work well to de-puff, too."

Try Sephora Collection's Green Tea Eye Mask ($5; sephora.com), or simply put tea bags in the fridge.

After that, Greenberg says to reach for a soft, easy-to-blend concealer like NARS Creamy Concealer ($13; sephora.com) to further hide the puffiness.

VIDEO: These Eye Creams Will Help You Look Like You Actually Get Sleep at Night

Open Up Your Eyes

You can also draw attention away from your puffy eyes by focusing on filling or defining the brows. Greenberg did this in two out of the three allergy-friendly looks she created for the app, BeGlammed.com.

You can also make your eyes seem more open by curling your lashes and applying black mascara to the upper and lower lashes. "I love Lancome Definicils Waterproof ($28; sephora.com) for mascara. If you want, you can coat the lashes with regular mascara, let it dry, and then apply the waterproof as a second coat to hold everything in! Tarte has a waterproof concealer ($23; sephora.com) that's really nice, too!"