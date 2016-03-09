5 Easy Ways to Clean Your Closet Like a Pro for Spring

Most women I know dread tackling their closet clutter. It’s the way we feel about getting a regular dental check-up—we know it has to be done, but it’s easier to postpone—yet the longer you postpone it, the bigger the problem can become. So just bite the bullet (be careful, not too hard!) and let’s just do this thing!

1. If you don’t already have matching lightweight hangers, do yourself a favor and order them from Amazon. Seeing everything you own hanging at the same height on hangers of the same color transforms your closet from a scary jumble to a somewhat less-scary boutique.

2. Next, organize your clothes by category and color. White tops, together; black bottoms, together; dresses together, by color, and so on. This will allow you to see some patterns in your wardrobe—and, also, see what you are lacking. For example, if the black section takes up half the rack, you may want to invest in some color or pattern to liven things up. On the other hand, if you love living in black, maybe you need to add some interesting textures to the mix.

3. You can cut your work by half or at least a third if you take anything out that is truly seasonal (winter parkas, 4-ply cashmere sweaters, heavy tweeds, etc) or anything that doesn’t fit and put it somewhere else. As the saying goes, “out of sight, out of mind.” You can do the same with anything for special occasions, as long as you know where to find them when a fete does arise.

4. I am the rare fashion expert who doesn’t tell you to toss anything that you haven’t worn for a year or more. Sorry, fashion is cyclical and so is your life! Just because you haven’t worn a tailored skirt suit for a year or two doesn’t mean you never will. If something you own is well-made, but you haven’t worn it for awhile, just put it aside to reevaluate at a future point.

5. That said, if there are things you bought some time ago, but have never worn, now may be the time to consign them or donate them. We all make mistakes and life is too short to feel guilty about them. The dream is to stand in front of your closet and feel happy! Let go of your regrets and move on. WIth that said, spring is coming, so it's time for a fresh start!