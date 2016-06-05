How to Clean Gold Jewelry at Home

Jewelry trends come and go, but the metal that will forever have a place in our hearts is gold. It's classic, timeless, and it gleams—when it's polished and clean, that is. All metals inevitably lose their luster because of oxidation from exposure to air and moisture. Plus, lotions and soap residue can accumulate gunk and grime over time. And so as committed gold jewelry wearers, with our everyday rings and bracelets (like those Tiffany & Co. cuffs, above), we set out to find how to maintain the shine without having to go to the pros every time our hardware looks less than 100 percent. Here's how to clean your gold jewelry at home:

1. Create a mild cleaning solution with warm water and a few drops of liquid dishwashing soap.

2. Soak the piece for 15 minutes.

3. Gently scrub the piece with a soft-bristle toothbrush to reach every nook and cranny.

4. Rinse with warm water.

5. Blot dry with a soft cloth and let air dry.

Done! And a parting word of caution: never let your gold pieces make contact with household bleach—it can cause gold to discolor and possible disintegrate.