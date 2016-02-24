How to Wear a Bomber Jacket Like a Street Style Star 

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images
Wendy Wallace
Feb 24, 2016 @ 3:45 pm

The bomber jacket isn't a new, breakthrough style by any means, but it's been cropping up among the celebrity and street-style set for some time now. We went ahead and rounded up every instance and spotlighted the freshest ways to wear the flight jacket. Give a posh dress some street cred with a bomber with its sleeves coolly pushed all the way up. Or, size up and drape one over colorful separates. Find inspiration in the street-style snaps, below, and then shop a few of our faves. 

1 of 9 Melodie Jeng/Getty Image

Play It Cool 

Go casual with an army green bomber and destroyed denim. For a pop of color, tie a scarf around your neck. 

2 of 9 Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

Size Up

Add drama with an oversized version draped over colorful separates.

3 of 9 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Add Fancy Extras

Luxe pairings, like a black croc pant, can really elevate a simple bomber jacket.

4 of 9 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Treat It Like a Neutral 

Anchor loud graphics and bold hues with a neutral army green layer.

5 of 9 Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

Make a Statement

Pack a punch with a citrusy hue—it's a nice alternative to the usual green. 

6 of 9 Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

Strike a Balance 

Give a posh dress some street cred with tough add-ons. Push the jacket's sleeves all the way up to earn you cool-girl points. 

7 of 9 Courtesy

Topshop

Authentic details with a better fit then you would get at the Army Navy store.

$110; topshop.com

8 of 9 Courtesy

T by Alexander Wang 

A collar adds a stylist twist to this classic shape.

$904; farfetch.com

9 of 9 Courtesy

Acne

The fashion forward oversized version.

$720; mytheresa.com

