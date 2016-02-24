How to Wear a Bomber Jacket Like a Street Style Star 

The bomber jacket isn't a new, breakthrough style by any means, but it's been cropping up among the celebrity and street-style set for some time now. We went ahead and rounded up every instance and spotlighted the freshest ways to wear the flight jacket. Give a posh dress some street cred with a bomber with its sleeves coolly pushed all the way up. Or, size up and drape one over colorful separates. Find inspiration in the street-style snaps, below, and then shop a few of our faves.

