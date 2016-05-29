How to Boost Fine Hair in Minutes 

Alas, there's no filter that will instantly transform fine, limp hair into a full, voluminous mane. Offline it takes a bit of effort to give strands a lift, but it's not completely impossible. Taking the right approach to styling and choosing products is the key in achieving the bouncy mane you're after. Remember: it's not just what you put in your hair, but how you use it. If you don't have time to put extra work into your hair routine, no sweat. Philippe Barr, creative director of Frédéric Fekkai Palm Beach has a handful of ingenious tricks for each step of your hair care regimen that will help your hair appear fuller in a matter of minutes.