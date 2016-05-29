How to Boost Fine Hair in Minutes 

May 29, 2016

Alas, there's no filter that will instantly transform fine, limp hair into a full, voluminous mane. Offline it takes a bit of effort to give strands a lift, but it's not completely impossible. Taking the right approach to styling and choosing products is the key in achieving the bouncy mane you're after. Remember: it's not just what you put in your hair, but how you use it. If you don't have time to put extra work into your hair routine, no sweat. Philippe Barr, creative director of Frédéric Fekkai Palm Beach has a handful of ingenious tricks for each step of your hair care regimen that will help your hair appear fuller in a matter of minutes. 

Use The Right Products 

Great volume doesn't come without using the right products tailored to your specific hair type. "It’s so important to use the right shampoo to optimize your maximum volume," says Barr. For truly fine hair, he recommends a lightweight shampoo like Fekkai Full Blown Volume ($20; fekkai.com) that won't weigh hair down. On hair that's coarse but still tends to be flat, he recommends Fekkai Essential Shea Shampoo ($20; fekkai.com) to add moisture. If your hair is color treated, Barr suggests using a shampoo that's specifically for dyed hair such as Fekkai Technician Color Care Shampoo ($20; fekkai.com). It will preserve your shade while also adding fullness to strands. Win-win!

Work With Wet Hair 

Wet strands are more pliable which make them easier to hold a style. Barr recommends massaging a generous dollop of Fekkai Full Blown Volume Lightweight Styling Whip ($20; fekkai.com) through your roots to add lift to hair before blow-drying. As you blow dry, he suggests flipping your hair upside down and massaging the roots in a circular motion, until it’s about 65-75% dry. Next, divide the hair in large sections and continue blow-drying with a large boar bristle brush to gently smooth strands.

Embrace Rollers 

Once your hair is blow-dried, follow Barr’s ingenious tip to add even more lift to your style. He suggests adding rollers such as T3 Voluminous Hot Rollers ($99; nordstrom.com) to help hair hold the fullness. “In this method, the hair cools down in the roller. Big rollers will give you more lift at the roots and less curl,” he says. 

Do the Wave 

Looking for a super quick route? A curling wand will give you a quick boost. Wrap random 1-inch sections of your hair around a tool like Beachweaver Co. Beachweaver S1 1-Inch Curling Wand ($129; ulta.com) to create beachy, undone waves. According to Barr, this trick particularly works well on hot, humid days.

Give Dry Strands A Spritz    

If your voluminous blowout has fallen flat after a few days, the quickest way to turn the volume back up is with a blast of dry shampoo such as Ouai Dry Shampoo ($24; sephora.com) focusing on your roots. "This helps to remove oil and buildup from products or post-workout, giving the hair a fresh, fuller look," says Barr.   

 

 

Style As You Sleep 

The secret to #iwokeuplikethis full hair: one larger roller. “Flip your hair upside down and gather all of your hair into one large roller like Caruso Jumbo Molecular Steam Rollers ($16; dermstore.com) on top of your head before bed,” says Barr. “This way, when you’re lying down, it won’t get in the way of sleeping on your pillow, but you wake up with ultimate volume!”

