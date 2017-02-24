How to Get a Flawless Self-Tan When You Have Zero Time

Marianne Mychaskiw
Feb 24, 2017

We've all been there—you have an event on the horizon that requires you to wear a strapless dress, high slit, or even a bikini, but your skin is erring on the side of translucent from your lack of sun exposure. Considering that we're at the tail end of February, self-tanning probably hasn't been on your mind since last August, and chances are, you've procrastinated until the very day before the event to procure a formula. Perhaps we're projecting, but in any case, we've put together four ways to get glowing, whether you have a night, or three minutes to spare.

Do It Overnight

Hey there, sleeping beauty. Since most traditional self-tanners take roughly 4 hours to develop, you can apply a layer of the formula soaking in Kate Somerville's Tanning Towelettes, and sleep on it. Your sepia filter will be in place by the time your alarm clock rings, and if you find any uneven areas, just hop in the shower and exfoliate over the lines to even everything out. The DHA—you know, the stuff that actually turns your skin bronze—will have absorbed enough, so you won't risk completely removing your handiwork.

Do It in An Hour

30 minutes with James Read's Express Glow Mask will result in a soft, even tan, while a full hour will give you the "just back from the Carribbean" glow. Whether or not you shower after the 60 minutes is your prerogative, but we can attest—the DHA scent is barely there, and it won't rub off on your pre-spring pastels.

Do It in Ten Minutes

Fun idea: As you wait for Vita Liberata's Ten Minute Tan to soak in, slap a layer of your favorite face mask on. Both will take roughly the same amount of time, each leaving you with a respective head-to-toe glow.

Do It in the Shower

If you're really pressed for time, St. Tropez's In-Shower Gradual Self Tan will impart a J.Lo-esque radiance in the time it takes you to listen to "Jenny From the Block." While your conditioner works its magic on your hair, apply a layer of the formula to wet skin, and dance out of the water's way to your favorite track from On the 6. You can rinse it off after 3 minutes, and even better, no weird after-tan aroma will be lingering around.

