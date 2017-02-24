How to Get a Flawless Self-Tan When You Have Zero Time

We've all been there—you have an event on the horizon that requires you to wear a strapless dress, high slit, or even a bikini, but your skin is erring on the side of translucent from your lack of sun exposure. Considering that we're at the tail end of February, self-tanning probably hasn't been on your mind since last August, and chances are, you've procrastinated until the very day before the event to procure a formula. Perhaps we're projecting, but in any case, we've put together four ways to get glowing, whether you have a night, or three minutes to spare.