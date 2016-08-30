Here's How You Can Pull Off the Metallic Lip Trend

Get ready to dabble in the heavy metal genre. The new class of fall lipsticks have taken on an edgy metallic finish, and while everyday shades like red, pink, and nude can be pretty wearable, we're especially intrigued by the hues on the more unconventional end of the spectrum. "We've seen all kinds of trends come and go—everything from strobed skin to playful eyeliner. It's time the lip gets center stage," says makeup artist Abraham Sprinkle. When going this bold, you're going to want to keep the rest of your face pretty minimal for balance, save for a flawless complexion. "One of the biggest mistakes with this look is not creating perfect skin. If you are red or have blemishes, something reflective or glittery will only spotlight that," he says. "Use a really good foundation, and don't overdress the eye. Over-accentuating other features will only take away from the statement being made."

RELATED: Jeffree Star Is Launching Metallic Liquid Lipstick

That being said, you'll want to be pretty precise when it comes to applying that solid gold liquid lipstick. We recommend using a lip brush to trace the perimeter of the shape, then go back and fill in the empty space with the color. "It's all about even saturation," Sprinkle adds. Upkeep is also a factor, and although you'll need to reapply throughout the day, the end result is totally worth it.