How to Make Your Hair Super Shiny When You're Air-Drying

I’m on the following life kicks: attempting to cook, lifting weights, arranging flowers (don’t ask), and almost exclusively air-drying my hair. The latter is mostly because I don’t feel like standing in a steamy locker room post-workout and sweating it out under a blow-dryer, and also just because I like sleep. The lack of heat tools in my routine has actually taught me to embrace and enjoy my natural texture, but I’m not going to lie, I miss the super shine that comes with an indulgent, cuticle-sealing blowout.

Not ready to give up that extra hour in the AM, but longing for a dose of sheen, I reached out to a few pros to find out how I can get that smooth, shiny result I love, while sticking to my air-drying kick.

For starters, I can’t just rely on my hair brush and the air anymore. I’m going to need to enlist the help of all the products that are taking up space in my bathroom, according to Kerastase Consulting stylist, Matt Fugate. “You have to use a little bit of product and you have to manipulate your hair beforehand,” says Fugate.

Fugate tells me this means applying product and then brushing my hair down with a brush like a Mason Pearson. This will lay the cuticle down and then the product will adhere to the cuticle, keeping it sealed.

As for what product to use? “Steer clear of heat activated products because they are going to weigh your hair down. Those polymers need to heat up for the to adhere to the hair,” he says.

Instead, Matt tells me to opt for super light sprays, like the Kerastase Elixir Ultime Beautifying Oil, and leave in conditioners. I've been spraying the oil into my hair after my showers for about a week now, and not only does my hair look shiny, it feels way softer than it has in weeks.

Brian Zinno, Senior Education Director at Antonio Prieto Salon, also suggests testing out the Kerastase Elixir Ultime line, stating the styling creme is ideal for fine to medium hair and holds light-reflecting mica to give your hair a glow.

In addition, Zinno also suggests washing your hair with cooler water, which he says will help seal the cuticle.

Hey, I can make the shower sacrifice if it means a better hair day.

Want to give it a try (and sleep in without the blare of your alarm ruining your morning)? Put our pros' tips into work with the buys below.