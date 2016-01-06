How to Make a Wellness Solution You’ll Actually Stick to

Fitness resolutions are easy to make, but hard to keep. They can require time, effort, and substantial willpower, but what we so often have are packed social schedules, overworked minds and bodies, and a need for a glass of wine instead of water at the end of the day. So, how do we rise above our typical resolution rut and stick to our healthy promises? It starts, not so surprisingly, at resolution inception, according to Todd Magazine, president of Blink Fitness. “The perfect resolution is one that will feed your positivity and improve your year ahead, and is also realistic,” he says. Still wondering how to make that happen? We asked Magazine for his top three tips for crafting a wellness resolution you can actually keep.

Be Realistic

“Most people set unrealistic goals that are destined to fail,” says Magazine, adding that almost any resolution related to weight loss in a relatively short amount of time isn’t likely to stick. It might seem like a no-brainer, but when we’re in the moment and excited about a new year, it’s easy to assume we can become superwoman and make it work. “A high intensity program might work for one person, but could be a disaster for another who doesn’t even know how to use all of the gym equipment,” he says. Take time to really analyze your work and social schedules, as well as your actual fitness limits, before jumping head first into anything too grueling.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner, Drew Barrymore and More Stars Reveal Their 2016 New Year's Resolutions

Phone a Friend

Encouragement is key. “I’d advise anyone starting down a new path to wellness to surround him or herself with support,” says Magazine, who suggests finding an equally motivated friend or spouse. Check the gym’s guest policy before joining and try to find one that allows unlimited guest passes, like Blink, so you never have to go it alone. If you can’t find anyone to tackle those early morning or late night sessions, Magazine suggests a trainer. “You’ll benefit from setting appointments with a professional who knows your goals and will hold you accountable,” he says.

RELATED: You Can Do: Cold Weather Running

Focus on Mood

Setting an achievable goal is easy when you focus on how you feel instead of how you look. “You can feel better after just one 20-minute workout,” says Magazine, who suggests simply resolving to do your best to be more active than you were last year. “Once you start to feel better, you gain momentum and stick to your program, which ultimately leads to the physical results you desire.”