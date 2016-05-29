3 InStyle Editors Reveal How to Wear a Dress Over Pants 

Each season during fashion week, we are presented with new runway trends. We see them firsthand sitting front row at the shows and often on the streets, thanks to our favorite style setters, who get to wear certain pieces right off the runway. In turn, the whole experience leaves us wanting to experiment with our very own wardrobes. But try as we might, there are just some trends that take extra special guidance to properly pull off. The latest perplexing fashion idea? Wearing a dress over pants. On a cool spring day, when the weather isn’t quite warm enough for bare legs or when you have a dress that is too short to be office appropriate, layering it over a pair of pants is a chic alternative. Still, the combination can look messy if not done correctly.

So in an attempt to help you pull off this ever-so-cool pairing, we turned to a few of our very own experts for their best tips and tricks. Here, InStyle’s Market Director Wendy Wallace, Senior Style Editor Ali Pew, and Market Editor Mia Solkin share their styling secrets. According to our editors, it all starts with finding the right pant, preferably in black or a darker hue. From there, you can pair the bottom with a number of dresses without having to think twice. But what is the difference between the right and wrong pant? Read below as we break it down for you.