How to Get Natural-Looking Eyebrows, According to Khloé Kardashian's Pro

Ideally, we would have never picked up a pair of tweezers and plucked out all our hairs while listening to Christina Aguilera’s “Come On Over,” but we can’t turn back time. One thing we can do is utilize the plethora of eyebrow products out there to fake the natural-looking, feathery, and full brows of our youth. It’s not as simple as it sounds, though. A more subtle, barely-touched look is back in the picture, but using the wrong product or swiping on a pencil with the wrong technique, and you’re stuck with an Instagram brow. Eeek.

So to find out the right way to get a super natural-looking set, we enlisted the help of “brow queen” Kelley Baker, a pro who’s responsible for the brows of celebrities like Lea Michele, Zendaya, Shay Mitchell, Khloe Kardashian, and more. Here’s how she gets it done.

Consult a Pro

If the shape of your brow is of concern, don't break out the tweezers like you did in the '90s. We've all learned that lesson! Baker suggests going to see a pro—a person who's formally trained at using tools to remove brow hair—so they can be shaped properly to fit your face shape.

Leave the Hair Longer

One of the key characteristics of natural "virgin brows," if you will, is teeny tiny sprouts of hairs at the front end. "One thing that will keep your brows looking natural is to keep some length at the top part of the brows," explains Baker. "That means don't have them perfectly trimmed! I personally love the feathered look of having the front part of your brows longer, which makes your brows look natural and wispy."

Watch the Length of the Brow

At the end of the day, Baker says every brow is very different, so she doesn't have an exact blueprint for what the tale end of your brow should look like. However, to ensure your eyes and brows are being "lifted," which is commonly the goal, don't draw the tales too long. "Less is more," she lectures.

Image zoom Courtesy

Use a Powder or a Pencil

The eyebrow world is, in a word, overwhelming. There's a million and five products claiming to boost your brows, but if effortless and untouched is truly what you're going for, Baker suggests opting for a powder or a pencil. "For natural-looking brows I recommend the kelleybakerbrows brow powder ($26; kelleybakerbrows.com) or kelleybakerbrows brow defining pencil ($22; kelleybakerbrows.com). This will keep your brows looking soft and real!" she says.

Any type of pencil is a particularly smart choice because a precise tip allows you to draw on faux hairs and blend them in with the spoolie end. The InStyle team also loves Laura Mercier Eye Brow Pencil ($24; nordstrom.com) and the Chantecaille Waterproof Eye Definer ($36; nordstrom.com).

As for what to avoid? If you're not especially skilled at doing your brows, Baker says pomades can cause your eyebrows to look a little heavy or bolder than you might desire.