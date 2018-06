To recreate Camilla Belle's perfectly-shaped set, the first step is plotting out where your brows should start and end. Line up a pencil with the side of your nose where your nostril begins (labeled A) to find your brows' starting point, then tilt the pencil over the center of your pupil to find the arch. The peak of your arch should appear where the pencil crosses the brow (labeled B). Finally, drop the pencil out toward the corner of your eye, making a 45-degree angle from the side of your nose. This is where your arch should end (labeled C).

• Use a brow comb to brush long hairs upward in the same direction of their growth, then trim the excess length with tiny scissors.

• Apply a white pencil to "erase" stray hairs that fall outside of the lines, then remove them one at a time, pulling in the direction of hair growth.

• Pick up a brow pencil to fill in sparse areas, using short, quick strokes.