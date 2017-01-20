How to Get Better Lashes at Every Effort Level

Antonello Trio/IMaxTree
Victoria Moorhouse
Jan 20, 2017 @ 9:00 am

Brows get most of the attention for being the feature that can transform your face, but long before we met Cara, humans were obsessed with all things lashes. They can put the finishing touch on your look, help you look awake when you logged in a sad four hours, and even make your eyes bigger than they actually are. However, getting a long, thick, but still natural-looking pair depends greatly on how much time you want to spend. Whether you have time for a treatment or need a 5-second quick fix, here’s how to get better lashes at every effort level.

Mascara

Finding the right formula is no easy task when you can’t try them on and there’s about 15 different selections displayed on the drugstore wall. But if you’re going for a more defined yet natural lash effect, celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg says you should concentrate on the shape of the brush, looking for one that allows you to pull through your lashes, like Chanel's Inimitable Mascara ($32; nordstrom.com).

Chanel $32 SHOP NOW

The best way to apply the product of your choice? "Curl your lashes first. I love using a primer now a days. There are so many good ones,” says Greenberg. "Lastly, start with the brush at the root of your lashes—wiggle wiggle and pull up. You'll coat them individually, separate the lashes, and lengthen,” she notes.

As for her favorite formula, Greenberg adores Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara ($23; sephora.com) because it’s thick, inky, and makes lashes appear longer and fuller.

Too Faced $23 SHOP NOW

Falsies 

There's a reason celebrities often wear false lashes during shoots or on the red carpet. They, at times, can be even more transformative than mascara because they basically fake, or add to, your lash count. Putting them on? Well, yeah, that could take a few minutes. It's nothing you'd want to do if you have to run out the door in less than 15. 

For a super natural look, celebrity makeup artist (Shay Mitchell's go-to man) Patrick Ta recommends KISS Lash Couture in Little Black Dress. To apply them, he says to first use a lash curler and then apply one coat of your regular mascara. "Apply KISS Lash Couture Strip Lash Adhesive to the lash band, allowing it to dry for 30 seconds before applying KISS Lash Couture in Little Black Dress to the natural lash line, starting at the outside corner," he recommends. 

KISS Nails $6 SHOP NOW

Growth Serums

This requires effort in the fact that if you're not regular about your application, you're probably not going to see results. Most use a complex of nourishing ingredients and biotin to strengthen the lashes you already have and stimulate growth. And like we said before, it's not going to be an overnight thing, so you'll need a few weeks of patience. Over-the-counter formulas are available from brands like Peter Thomas Roth and Givenchy, while you can get a prescription-strength product like Latisse from a doctor, which helps increase the fullness, length, and pigment of your lashes. 

Courtesy
Peter Thomas Roth $85 SHOP NOW

RELATED: The 10 Best Eyelash Serums on the Market

Extensions

Not into the waiting game? No worries. Another option is getting eyelash extensions. We wouldn't call them totally low-maintenance, as they can be expensive and regular altering your skin-care routine and some upkeep, but you won't have to apply mascara on a daily basis. You'll essentially wake up with fuller-looking lashes. 

"Lash extensions have become an extremely popular treatment because it allows the client to achieve instant gratification," says Envious Lashes founder Clementina Richardson, who's celebrity clients include Mary J. Blige and Naomi Campbell. "Lash extensions enhance your features without the need of makeup especially around the eye and drastically help cut down your beauty routine."

On a scale of 1-10, Richardson says the upkeep is about an eight. "This is because natural lashes grow in and shed, so it's important to see your stylist every 2-3 weeks for a refill. At this time, all over grown extensions should be removed and replaced. Failure to remove overgrown lashes will result in breakage because the further away from the base the natural lash has grown, the more likely it is for the extensions to twist hence pulling off the natural lash," says Richardson. 

Envious Lashes $75 SHOP NOW

When it comes to what extensions to choose, that all depends on the person, the look they are going for, their price point, and the shape of the eye. While it may speed up your morning makeup routine, you shouldn't use an oil-based cleanser, as that will weaked the adhesive. You'll want to talk to your stylist about what products are safe and what formulas will help condition and strengthen your natural lashes while the extensions are on. Richardson suggests applying this product, which is basically a conditioner for your lashes, to keep them strong and intact. 

Lash Out! The 11 Best Eyelash Growth Serums On the Market
Lash Serums
Revitalash Advanced

Your dreams of rocking mascara ad lashes can finally come true-without the use of falsies or extensions. Revitalash Advanced is the Rolls Royce of lash conditioners. Not only does the serum grow ultra-lush length as it promises, but nourishing ingredients like green tea, ginseng, and biotin also shield your lashes from external irritants to keep them from breaking.

Courtesy
Revitalash $150 SHOP NOW
Lash Serums
Rimmel London Lash Accelerator Serum

Now here's what we call a cheap trick. Rimmel's lash-boosting serum is one of the best versions we've found under $10—and it's lightweight enough to wear under makeup.

Courtesy
Rimmel London $8 SHOP NOW
Lash Serums
Vichy LiftActif Serum 10

Consider Vichy's innovative serum to be an eye cream with a day job. The potent blend of hyaluronic acid and ceramides boast serious anti-aging benefits for your peepers, diminishing crow's feet and fine lines, as natural plant sugars give your lashes a boost, and restore the moisture they may have lost to excess eye makeup.

Courtesy
Vichy $45 SHOP NOW
Lash serums
Peter Thomas Roth Lashes to Die For Turbo

While some products may fail to live up to their given names, Peter Thomas Roth's Lashes to Die For Turbo is one that actually delivers, thanks to its ability to grow skyscraper length in record time. The potent formula uses a blend of nourishing peptides that won't irritate even the most sensitive skin types, and in just four weeks, all of your friends will be wondering whether your lashes are the real deal or not.

Courtesy
Peter Thomas Roth $85 SHOP NOW
Lash Serums
Talika Lipocils Conditioning Gel

While apple and soy sound more like ingredients found in the latest must-try juice cleanse, Talika has tapped into their nourishing aspects to serve up what we're dubbing green juice for your lashes. All-natural elements like nettle, horse chestnut, and witch hazel stimulate eyelash growth as the soy lecithin travels into each hair follicle to deliver the active ingredients.

Courtesy
Talika $45 SHOP NOW
Lash Serums
Rodial Glamolash Eye Lengthening and Thickening Serum

The vitamin B5 in Rodial's serum works in the same way as the daily vitamins your mom used to make you take as a kid to strengthen your bones.  The formula treats each individual lash from the inside out, as the brand's blend of peptides and wheat proteins help you achieve your maximum length.

Courtesy
Rodial $75 SHOP NOW
Lash Serums
Lashfood Phyto-Medic Eyelash Conditioner

While many eyelash serums use a blend of wheat proteins as their active ingredients, Lashfood's green version leaves gluten, as well as parabens and synthetic fragrances, out of the mix. This treatment's blend of organic medicinal herb extracts stimulates your hair follicles to promote growth. 

Courtesy
Lashfood $78 SHOP NOW
Lash Serums
Diorshow Maximizer Lash Plumping Serum

We've often swept on a few coats of Diorshow mascara and wished the lengthening effect wouldn't wash away with our makeup, but the brand's innovative serum has made our dreams a reality. Swipe a layer on before applying mascara as a primer, or use at night to let the body-building soy proteins work their magic.

Courtesy
Dior $30 SHOP NOW
Lash Serums
Shiseido Full Lash And Brow Serum 

If you wish your lashes and your brows were fuller, Shiseido's serum is safe to use on both. On top of streamlining the number of products you're using, this treatment also eliminates a messy application. The flocked-tip applicator makes it easy to get to hard to reach spots without wasting any serum. 

Courtesy
$35 SHOP NOW
Lash Serums
No.7 Lash Impact Lash Serum

If you're a lash serum rookie, No.7's version serves as a great starting point into the world of lengtheners and conditioners. After a few nights of use, you'll notice longer, darker lashes, with full results after eight weeks. Plus, thanks to the wallet-friendly price point, you can afford to stock up.

Courtesy
$10 SHOP NOW
Lash Serums
Lancer Lash Serum Intense 

There's no filler in Lancer's serum. Pumpkin seed extract, polypeptides, and biotin are among its greatest hits of ingredients that condition and strengthen the base of your lashes to boost volume and length. 

Courtesy
Lancer $150 SHOP NOW
1 of 11

Advertisement

And while you're at it, you can check out a few of our favorite lash-enhancing products above.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!