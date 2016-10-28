How to Get Ashley Graham's "Salt Water Waves" Without Actual Salt Water 

You clearly know by now that beachy waves will always be "in" regardless of the season. It doesn't matter if it's October and feels like February (sorry, venting), the hairstyle will always work. The latest muse to prove so is none other than Ashley Graham, and we caught up with her stylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, to learn how you and I (people without a glam squad with us 24/7) can get the look at home. And you know, without actual salt water.

First, he started off by loosely drying in Ouai Soft Mousse ($28; sephora.com) on her damp hair. As you may remember, Ashley chopped off her hair into a lob over the summer, so Fitzsimons had to add in a couple of clip-in extensions for that "long, boho length."

Then, he curled random pieces of her hair with a small-to-medium size curling iron in alternating directions for an imperfect curl pattern. He parted her hair to the side and tucked in the side with less hair behind her ear, "almost like she flipped it herself," said Fitzsimons.

Next, he broke up the waves with his fingers to give her hair more texture. Finally—and he says this is the most important part—Fitzsimons used Alterna Haircare Bamboo Smooth Kendi Oil ($25; sephora.com) on the mid-lengths and ends for the "just out of the ocean vibes." He says this not only makes her hairstyle look on trend, but it also repairs split ends.

We know nothing can compare with real beachy waves, but since we're not getting into the ocean in the foreseeable future, this has to be the next best thing.