How to Fix a Cracked Makeup Compact

When a compact shatters, it breaks both your highlighter and your heart. But rest assured, there's a fix for even the most fractured powder—and we bet you've already got it sitting in your bathroom cabinet.

Yep, believe it or not, good ol' rubbing alcohol has the power to to restore your compact to its former glory. Using a spoon or fork, simply pulverize the broken bits of powder inside the compact and add five to six drops of rubbing alcohol. Then, using the same tool, mix the powder and alcohol together until it forms a paste, dropping in more alcohol as needed. (Most standard size powders require eight to ten drops total.)

RELATED: This Is How to Color Correct for Different Skin Tones

Let the mixture sit for about five minutes—so it's damp, but not wet—then smooth over the surface with a splatula or knife. Allow the compact to sit in an open position overnight so the formula can dry, and voilà—it's like your powder blush and marble bathroom tiles never met.