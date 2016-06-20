How to Fight Frizz for Every Hair Type

Getty
We may dream of the warmer days ahead all winter long, but once the temperatures reach their boiling point and humidity first hits our strands. Our sunny dispositions quickly take a turn as we curse our frizzy hair. Instead of fighting fuzz throughout summer, smooth it out with a strategic arsenal of hair products and a few simple alterations to your styling routine. Since no two strands are alike, pinpoint your hair type and texture with our guide to suss out your best defense. Keep reading to find the best game plan to fight summer frizzy hair.