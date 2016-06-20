How to Fight Frizz for Every Hair Type

DIFFUSER

"Constantly touching and fussing with curls as you blow-dry disrupts the surface and results in frizz," says stylist Bridget Brager, who is based in L.A. and N.Y.C. When curls are wet, cup them with a diffuser as you dry, allowing the "teeth" to help circulate air and create a smoother finish.

Bio Ionic Universal Diffuser ($24; sephora.com).

MOISTURE MASK

Curly hair tends to be drier than other types (natural scalp oils have a harder time traveling down spiraled strands), so incorporate a weekly deep-conditioning mask. The coarser your hair, the denser and more butter-rich the salve should be, says Brager.

Klorane Masque With Mango Butter ($26; sephora.com).