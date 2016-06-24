How to Fade the Appearance of Stretch Marks

Real talk: stretch marks are nothing to stress over—we are only human, after all—but we understand how annoying it can be to have an area you're self-conscious over fully visible during prime bikini season. Though there are many in-office procedures that can remove them completely, realistically, we may not have the time (or money) to spend getting the marks lasered off. Luckily, there are ways you can diminish their appearance, using products you probably already have, at that. Scroll down to find out exactly how.