How to Fade the Appearance of Stretch Marks

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 24, 2016

Real talk: stretch marks are nothing to stress over—we are only human, after all—but we understand how annoying it can be to have an area you're self-conscious over fully visible during prime bikini season. Though there are many in-office procedures that can remove them completely, realistically, we may not have the time (or money) to spend getting the marks lasered off. Luckily, there are ways you can diminish their appearance, using products you probably already have, at that. Scroll down to find out exactly how.

Exfoliate

A caffeine-infused scrub like Kate Somervilles's ExfoliKate Body Intesnsive Treatment will get your blood flowing, leaving behind a firmer, dimple-free appearance.

Oil Up

If Bio Oil is good enough for Kim Kardashian in the midst of her pregnancy, then consider us believers. The nourishing blend of sunflower, rosemary, and lavender oils do double duty to keep skin hydrated while diminishing the appearance of stretch marks, so make sure to apply a few drops over any stubborn areas immediately after toweling off.

Follow with Lotion

A collagen-boosting body lotion like Clarins's Stretch Mark Minimizer helps to lock in the hydration, while imparting a firm, toned appearance.

Shine On

While it may seem counterintuitive to apply highlighter to the area you want to downplay, a layer of body bronzer like Kopari's Coconut Body Glow can help blur over any stubborn areas—while adding the most gorgeous bronzed goddess filter, at that.

