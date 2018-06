Tan lines can even happen to good people. If you spent too much time under the sun and have the lines to prove it, don’t let an uneven tan get in the way of wearing the strapless staples in your summer wardrobe. While you can wait it out until the darker spots eventually fade into your natural complexion, there are a few tricks you can adopt to expedite the process. Keep reading to find out what products you need to fade tan lines fast and fade them good.