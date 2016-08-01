Here's Exactly How to Create Your Own Lip Scrub

Never underestimate the power of a lip scrub. Though the product may seem optional in comparison to the rest of your vanity, but is a necessary step if a statement lip is your thing—particularly if your collection is heavy on the matte formulas. "One downside to a matte lip is that it can bring out flaws, or make your lips look dry," says makeup artist Elaine Offers, who works with Julianne Moore. "Most of the beauty of a statement color or matte lip is about maintaining a smooth, hydrated appearance—the emphasis on that is important because it won't look great if your lips are dry and peely."

Although Offers has experimented with a few store-bought lip scrubs, she found that they would dry out or go bad pretty quickly, and prefers to mix a jar of her own using coconut oil and sugar. "I always keep a little jar in my kit to prepare the lips," she tells us. "I take a small amount of coconut oil, put it in a jar, add a little sugar, then mix it in." We advise adding the sugar little by little depending on how gritty you want your mixture to be, but if you find it to be too aggressive, cut it with a little more coconut oil. Prior to applying any hue for a red carpet event Offers applies a coat of her DIY scrub to her client's pout and rubs it in. After wiping away the formula, she layers a lip balm over the top, then proceeds with either the lip liner or her color of choice. One small step for your routine, one giant leap for your entire lipstick wardrobe.