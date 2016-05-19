How to Conceal Every Type of Pimple

If you regularly deal with blackheads, you know the struggle is all too real. Since blackheads are primarily caused by clogged pores, the first step in getting rid of current blackheads and preventing future ones is by exfoliating using a gentle, non-irritating scrub such as Simple’s Smoothing Facial Scrub.

Once you’ve sloughed away any dead skin cells and build-up, Johnson suggests using a primer before following up with your regular go-to concealer. “The primer acts as a barrier for your skin, so the foundation won’t seep into your skin. After the primer, you can use your face concealer,” Johnson says. A primer such as Bobbi Brown’s Face Base will feel lightweight under your makeup and keep it in place throughout the day.

Simple Smoothing Facial Scrub, $6; target.com, and Bobbi Brown Protective Face Base SPF 50, $42; nordstrom.com.