How to Care for Wavy Hair 

Step away from your flat iron and embrace your natural waves-for-days. This hair texture’s strands have a stretched-out shape and an air of effortlessness. As seen on stars like Selena Gomez and Chrissy Teigen, the key to working with waves is to let them air-dry to form loose, but not uniform bends. Along with some quick work with a flat iron to enhance your locks' shape, a few products you’ll need on-hand to keep your waves looking their best include a cleanser, and detangling mist. Keep reading for our set of pro-tips and tools you need to keep your waves perfectly undone.

with reporting by Selene Milano