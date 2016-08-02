How to Care for Wavy Hair 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
InStyle Staff
Aug 02, 2016 @ 3:00 am

Step away from your flat iron and embrace your natural waves-for-days. This hair texture’s strands have a stretched-out shape and an air of effortlessness. As seen on stars like Selena Gomez and Chrissy Teigen, the key to working with waves is to let them air-dry to form loose, but not uniform bends. Along with some quick work with a flat iron to enhance your locks' shape, a few products you’ll need on-hand to keep your waves looking their best include a cleanser, and detangling mist. Keep reading for our set of pro-tips and tools you need to keep your waves perfectly undone. 

with reporting by Selene Milano

1 of 4

The Essential Tool 

A ceramic-plated flatiron best defines S-shaped bends. Just wrap sections around the plates, alternating directions for realistic ripples.

T3 SinglePass Luxe Straightening and Styling Iron. 

T3 $180 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 4

The Cleanser 

Choose moisturizing yet lightweight shampoos, says pro-stylist David Lopez, who works with Chrissy Teigen. This blend helps curb frizz with fruit oils and shea butter sans petroleum or mineral oils.

SheaMoisture Fruit Fusion Coconut Water Weightless Shampoo. 

SheaMoisture $11 SHOP NOW
3 of 4

Conditioning Combo

Use a light conditioner every time you shampoo; afterward, mist damp hair with a leave-in conditioner, then desnarl with a wide-tooth comb, says pro-stylist Danilo. "This will keep waves from tangling and encourage movement."

Pantene Pro-V Curl Perfection Moisturizing Conditioner for Curly Hair, $5; target.com

Pantene Pro-V Moisture Mist Detangler, $7; target.com

Advertisement
4 of 4

The Treatment

Even healthy waves can fray at the ends, as natural oils have a harder time traveling down curved strands than straight ones. Apply a strengthening, heat-protecting serum to wet hair, then gloss over tips once it's dry to seal and hydrate.

CHI Silk Infusion Reconstructing Complex. 

Chi $28 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!