How to Care for Tight Curls 

It’s time to let your tight curls step into the spotlight. As seen on stars like Viola Davis, and Lupita Nyong’o, these strands form a Z-shaped pattern. Enviably dense, yet often fragile, they thrive on extra moisture, so let them drink it up. From essential oils, to cleansing conditioners, there’s a number of easy ways to keep your strands hydrated, and your curls at their best. Keep scrolling for all of the essential tools and pro-intel you need on how to care for your tightly curled hair.

With reporting by Selene Milano.