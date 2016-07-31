How to Care for Spiral Curls

Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images
InStyle Staff
Jul 31, 2016 @ 12:15 pm

Some curls are bigger than others. Looser than tight curls, spirals fall into cork-screw coils with bounce to spare. As seen on stars like Ciara and Beyoncé, these strands don’t hold back on delivering volume. To maintain this texture’s tip-top shape, though, be sure you always have a rich conditioner and diffuser on hand. Here, we have all of the pro tips and the complete product lineup you need to keep the spring in your spiral curls’ step. 

with reporting by Selene Milano

1 of 4 Time Inc. Digital Studio

The Essential Tool 

Use a diffuser to dry curls without ruffling or frizzing them, says pro-hairstylist Tippi Shorter. Turn on the heat while aiming the attachment at strands; switch to a cool temperature for the last few minutes to lock in the silhouette.

T3 Soft Touch 2 Diffuser. 

T3 $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 4 Time Inc. Digital Studio

The Cleanser 

Find a sulfate-free wash that offers a low lather and a high level of conditioning agents, like the babassu oil in this mix, says Shorter.

Aveda Be Curly Co-Wash. 

Aveda $24 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Time Inc. Digital Studio (2)

Conditoning Combo 

After cleansing, work a rich conditioner into damp hair, avoiding the roots, then detangle with the Wet Brush, says pro Cesar Ramirez who works with Ciara. (Packed with flexible bristles, the tool won't cause breakage or pain.) Leave on for five minutes, then rinse. "This ensures strands will dry in smooth ringlets," he says.

Mizoni True Textures Moisture Replenish, $28; ulta.com

Wet Brush Detangler, $9; thewetbrush.com

Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy

The Styler

Celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri urged her client Vanessa Hudgens to embrace her natural curls. To help spirals dry in a defined shape, Capri twists wet strands into four or six sections, then coats each with styling cream, reinforcing the form with her fingers before diffusing or allowing to air-dry.

 MarulaOil Rare Oil 3-in-1 Styling Cream.

Paul Mitchell $30 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!