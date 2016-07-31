How to Care for Spiral Curls

Some curls are bigger than others. Looser than tight curls, spirals fall into cork-screw coils with bounce to spare. As seen on stars like Ciara and Beyoncé, these strands don’t hold back on delivering volume. To maintain this texture’s tip-top shape, though, be sure you always have a rich conditioner and diffuser on hand. Here, we have all of the pro tips and the complete product lineup you need to keep the spring in your spiral curls’ step.

with reporting by Selene Milano