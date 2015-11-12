Learn How to Make the Ultimate Cup of Tea with This Comprehensive Guide

In many East Asian countries, like Vietnam, Japan, and Korea, the preparation of tea (aka tea ceremony) is used to foster harmony, discipline, and enlightenment. In present-day Northern America, the hot drink is used as an excuse to leave our desks for a few minutes; we fill paper cups with pre-boiled water, dip the leaf-filled pouch a few times, and head back to work. Louise Cheadle and Nick Kilby, founders of premium tea company Teapigs, want to change that.

The importance of the world’s second most popular beverage is evident throughout the duo’s new book, The Tea Book: All Things Tea ($19; amazon.com). They write, “It’s drunk to bring people together, to calm us down, to pep us up, to soothe a crisis, and to celebrate a reunion … and, of course, only you can make yourself the perfect cup.” Cheadle, a certified tea taster, and self-described tea evangelist Kilby have even included a handy diagram of “Unbreakable Rules for Making a Cup of Tea.” Happy brewing!

Courtesy