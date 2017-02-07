How to Balayage Your Own Hair

eSalon wants you to go completely Bob Ross on your highlights. With the launch of their upcoming Lightlab kit, the brand is expanding their DIY hair color family to include the balayage technique, and believe it or not, it's not as intimidating as you think. Highlights and eyebrows are two areas we'd typically leave for the professionals, but eSalon's method makes the process pretty foolproof. One of the brand's on-hand experts will determine your perfect formula using knowledge of your base color, hair type and texture, and the direction you want to take your highlights into creating your kit. For $35 (esalon.com coming soon), you'll get a full set including lightener, developer, and toner tailored to your needs delivered to your door, as well as the necessary tools and how-to steps for mastering the technique. Considering that the whole idea behind the balayage method is to hand-paint your highlights, you'll be able to create a sun-kissed effect using your basic understanding of elementary arts and crafts, particularly in the watercoloring field. If you like your own effect better than your stylist's, you can get the kit auto-renewed whenever you need a touch-up for $28 per set. Keep a damp towel on hand to clean up your gloves or excess dye around the face, and read on for the step-by-step instructions for giving your own hair the balayage treatment.

Start with clean, dry hair. Once you've laid out all of the contents of the package and mixed your color to a creamy consistency, section your hair into workable areas. Use the tail end of the comb to create top, middle, and bottom sections separated out in a halo-esque part around the head, from ear to ear.

If your hair is short, you can apply your color using the comb. Swirl the teeth of the comb into the lightener, then swipe it along the sides of the bowl to remove excess formula. Take the tail end of the comb to separate a thin, one-inch section of hair out, and run the teeth of the comb from the mid-lengths to ends. The spine of the comb can be used to even out the dye, and your fingers can be used to blend it through.

For long hair, use the brush to apply your highlights. Brush on the mixture at a steep slant, working from mid-lengths to ends. Use the tail end of the brush to separate out a thin strip of hair at the opposite side of your head, and repeat the motions, working from front to back and alternating sides as you go.

Add more mixture to your comb or brush as needed, and repeat on the rest of your head, ensuring each strip is evenly covered. Working from front to back, alternating from side to side, will be your best bet. This ensures your highlights will develop evenly.

