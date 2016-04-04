Prom Night Damage Control: 10 Ways to Prevent Beauty Disasters

Courtesy; Getty
Erin Lukas
Apr 04, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

To say that getting prom-night ready involves a lot of planning is a massive understatement. But no matter how far ahead you finalized your dress, accessories, hair, and makeup for the big night, a last minute beauty emergency is always possible. So what should you do if you experience a hair or makeup mishap? Don't cry. (It will only further mess up your look!) Instead, take a few deep breaths and follow these tips.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Too Much Bronzer Or Blush 

If you or your makeup artist were too heavy-handed with the bronzer or blush, there is a quick fix that doesn’t require starting from scratch. Simply grab a clean Beautyblender sponge and tap the area you want to erase. The sponge will absorb the excess without ruining the rest of your look.

Beautyblender The Original BeautyBlender Sponge, $20; sephora.com

Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

A Chipped Mani 

It never fails: A manicure will always pick the worst moment to chip. If you’re about to head out to the dance and notice your polish is marred, touch it up with lacquer and then add a few drops of Essence’s express nail dry drops over it. This miracle product speeds up drying so your polish won’t smudge—or get on your dress.  

Essence Express Nail Dry Drops, $3; target.com

3 of 10 Cour

You've Danced Your Way to Sweaty, Limp Strands

Danced up a sweat? Revive a limp and oily hairstyle by spritzing a dry texturizing spray on your hair during a bathroom touch-up break. This spray will sop up excess grease and oils at the roots, while boosting texture so it looks like your mane was freshly styled.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, $44; oribe.com

Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Melty Makeup

Your hair isn’t sweat’s only victim—perspiration can also cause makeup to melt. To keep your look picture perfect, stash these convenient pre-moistened makeup remover swabs in your clutch to erase out of place lipstick and liner as needed throughout the night.

Sephora Collection Targeted Eye Remover Swabs, $7; sephora.com

Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Streaky Self Tanner 

Streaky legs are a dead giveaway that you botched your self-tanner job. Instead, opt for a wash-off formula. Not only will it not transfer or streak when you sweat, if you make any errors when applying the tanner, you can simply rinse it off and try again. 

St. Tropez One Night Only Wash Off Face & Body, $16; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Your Curls Are Too Tight 

If you asked your hairstylist for loose waves but left the salon with Annie-esque ringlets instead, spritz your curls will a beach spray to unravel them without creating frizz.

 Fekkai Soleil Beach Waves Tousling Spray, $17; target.com

Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

A Broken Nail 

A torn fingernail can not only be painful, it can also catch on everything from your dress to your hair. Be prepared by keeping a nail tool on hand that you can use to file and smooth and jagged edges.

Tweezerman Shape And Shine Tool $9; ulta.com

Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

False Lashes That Won't Stay Put

False lashes look glamourous—until they’re falling off mid-way through dinner. Instead of going the falsie route, use an old fashioned eyelash curler followed by a primer to separate and boost length before applying mascara. The result: great lashes with zero hassle.

Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Tinted Primer, $24; benefitcosmetics.com. Kevyn Aucoin The Eyelash Curler, $21; sephora.com.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

A Major Breakout The Day Before Prom

Waking up with a huge, red pimple the day before a dance might be a major movie cliché, but this beauty emergency is also all too common in real life. Quickly dry up the pimple by dabbing a drop of Mario Bedescu’s lotion onto the blemish using a cotton swab after your regular nighttime skin care routine, and wake up with a clearer complexion.  

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $17; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Dry, Flakey Lips

As the night wears on, so will a bold or matte lip color. If your lips are on the dry side, however, the color will settle in and accentuate flakes. For guaranteed smooth lips, condition your pout with a gentle, exfoliating scrub twice during the week leading up to prom night.

Tony Moly Kiss Kiss Lip Scrub, $10; ulta.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!