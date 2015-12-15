5 Outfits That Will Turn Heads at Your Next Holiday Party

Picking out the perfect holiday outfit is no easy task. The key is to dress festively without going over the top. For starters, choose the party look you want to go with—Think: a feathered dress, a metallic blazer, or a sequined skirt. This will be your "hero piece" (aka the focal point of your ensemble). Treat it as the building block of your look and accessorize accordingly.Ahead, we cover five holiday ideas and showcase how to wear them.

SEQUINS

Pairing different colored sequins together is the most modern way to wear the glitzy adornment head-to-toe. Modest silhouettes—like a turtleneck and a pencil skirt—are more sophisticated than a slinky dress.

H&M top, $50; hm.com. J.Crew skirt, $495; jcrew.com. Stuart Weitzman sandals, $415; stuartweitzman.com. Eddie Borgo earrings, $85; shopbop.com.

FEATHERS

For an elevated approach to feathers, go for a sleek LBD. This dress shows that you’re ready to party, but still a lady. Over-the-knee boots and bar earrings add downtown appeal.

Elizabeth and James dress, $595; net-a-porter.com. Zara boots, $279; zara.com. Zoe Chicco earrings, $530; shopbop.com.

VELVET

Wear a double dose of velvet with a figure-flattering wrap dress and a pair of not-so-basic pumps. Keep the moody color story going with a gunmetal clutch.

H&M dress, $40; hm.com. Zara pumps, $119; zara.com. Ivanka Trump clutch, $195; bloomingdales.com.

METALLIC

A glistening tuxedo jacket marries sex appeal with menswear. Button it up and wear nothing underneath but a lariat necklace. Create a suit effect with sequin-trimmed satin pants.

Banana Republic blazer, $148 (originally $198); bananarepublic.com. Cloverpost necklace, $71; shopbop.com. MM6 Maison Margiela pants, $530; net-a-porter.com. Nine West pumps, $89;  nordstrom.com

Fringe

This textured shirt brings the wow in an expected way. Let the top do the talking by wearing it with simple black pants and statement accessories. 

BCBG top, $95 (originally $158); bcbg.com. H&M pants, $30; hm.com. BaubleBar ear cuffs, $36; baublebar.com. Reiss pumps, $285; reiss.com

